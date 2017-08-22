Anambra guber: Militants insist on boycott, prepare for showdown

….Wike, Fayose read riot act to aspirants

From Tony John, Port Harcourt and Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Concerned Militant Leaders (CML), a Niger Delta group, have vowed that the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State, scheduled to take place on November 18 will not hold.

The group, which comprises of leaders of some militant groups in the region warned that voters should boycott the election for their safety.

Leader of the CML, General Ben, said that CML was worried about the marginalization of the South East and South-South regions and have been in the forefront, supporting the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for the actualization of Biafra.

“ What we demand is that voters should boycott the election. There should be no campaigns or election. We are going to use the State as an experiment because Federal Government has not told our people why unarmed Biafra agitators were killed by Federal troops. Whoever that challenges us, should be prepared for us. This is the final warning. We may not deem it necessary to speak on this issue again, unless it becomes inevitable “ Ben said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) delegate committee for Anambra ward congress read a riot act to its governorship aspirants yesterday, warning that it would not hesitate to disqualify anyone linked to violence in the congress.

The committee made up of the National Secretary of the party, Senator Ben Obi, Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti state counterpart, Ayo Fayose, said that the PDP has suffered setback in the state and urged the aspirants to work together to ensure victory for the party.

Wike said: “For two governors and other members of the committee to come and conduct this congress shows how important it is. The PDP in Anambra has suffered much setback. We must work together and put our differences aside and make sure that the PDP takes over the State.

“You can win the ticket of the party and still not be able to win the election. It is only agents of other political parties that would want to cause trouble but if you are a true believer in PDP, you know that we have to work as a family. Nobody can buy this committee. We have told the aspirants that if any of their supporters makes trouble, the person will be disqualified. No amount of money can change our decision. That is why I said let us respect ourselves and do the right thing. We are going to conduct a transparent election. If you are popular, go to your Ward, you cannot be popular at the party secretariat here. Nobody can hijack the election. Everybody should go to his Ward and participate in the election. We have seven agents here nominated by each of the seven aspirants. I can tell you, if you like hijack anything, before you hijack we have cancelled it. Nobody can meet us in any hotel and beg that we should accept their result; everything must be done at the party secretariat.

“For the party to have sent two of us here, it shows the seriousness of the exercise. So I want to beg everybody in the name of God let us work as a family. Nobody can influence us, let PDP be strong and win the governorship election.

“If we can struggle in our states and win, who is here to stop PDP from winning. Nobody can stop us here because PDP owns Anambra State but because of our carelessness, we lost the Government House. Those representing the state at the Senate and House of Representatives are from PDP but we don’t have a governor. Without the governor it does not make meaning. So, let everybody work together.”

Corroborating him, Fayose said, “Some people are already saying that if it does not work in their favour, they will scatter the election. APGA has done their own and I watched it on television. I know APC will still do their own and whether na kolo kolo or kulu kulu they will still do it in their style of the more you look the less you see.

“Our position is that if you are linked to violence, you will be disqualified, not only in that ward but in the whole process. Our report will show it that you an enemy of the party. It is better to go into this election peacefully than to start fighting each other. We are not prepared for that. So if you know you are popular, go to the wards now as the materials are following you behind. You have given us agents, the aspirants should go to their wards and participate in the process.”