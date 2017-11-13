Anambra guber: Kalu tasks voters to key state into ruling party

Former governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has reaffirmed its party’s determination to unseat the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) state government in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State.

According to him, the APC will do all it can to convince Anambra voters to reconnect the state with the centre.

Kalu made the call in Abuja on Sunday after hosting a group of businessmen from Nnewi, Anambra State.

He acknowledged efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari administration in building a prosperous nation, and that Nigeria is gradually taking its rightful position among the nations.

The former governor used the opportunity to applaud Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi for encouraging President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019, stressing that regardless of party differences, politicians should be united for the common good of the people.

“The forthcoming election in Anambra State will be a good opportunity for Ndi Anambra to join mainstream politics.

“If Anambra State is governed by the APC, more federal projects will be attracted to the state.

“The South East had been marginalized by previous governments and the time is now to support President Buhari’s determination to uplift Ndigbo.

“It is glaring from the 2018 budget presented by the president to the National Assembly a few days ago that the 2nd Niger Bridge among other federal projects will be duly executed.

“The people of the South East have a lot to gain from joining the ruling party at the centre.

“Ndigbo are well known for their business acumen and as such if Anambra State is governed by the APC, it will be easier to use the federal might to develop commercial hubs across the South East.

“Gone are the days Ndigbo didn’t participate in national politics. We are glad that our people are now appreciating the essence of getting involved in Nigeria’s democracy.

“Our businesses cannot grow if we don’t elect credible people who can provide the basic necessities of life such as good roads, uninterrupted power supply, soft loans, free education and quality health facilities.

“Going forward, Ndigbo will not play politics of exclusion.

“We will work closely with the ruling party at the federal level in order to attract development to the South East.

‎”I am impressed with the scheduled two-day working visit of the President to Ebonyi State.

“I equally believe that the President will join us for the grand finale of the APC governorship campaign in Anambra State next week.

” These visits show that the collective interest of Nigerians regardless of party affiliation is paramount to the President”

The businessman-cum politician, who used the occasion to extol the virtues of the newly appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, added that the President made the right choice at the right time.

He said, “the new SGF has verifiable track record in the private and public spheres of life. He is diligent, humble, hard working, bold and above all, he is a seasoned politician with a good understanding of the political dynamics of Nigeria”.

Kalu while throwing his weight behind the candidature of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term in office, emphasised that it is imperative for the North to complete their eight years in order to pave way for a Nigeria President of Igbo extraction in 2023.

The APC chieftain declared that “judging from the robust accomplishments of the federal government, it is only logical for President Buhari to seek re-election in 2019.

“We want the president to sustain his good work till 2023.

“He is leading the country well and as such there is no need to change a winning team.

” I urge Nigerians at home and abroad to sustain their support for the President in its determination to make life meaningful for the citizenry”.

The former governor called on the APC family in Anambra State to close ranks and work for the success of the party in the forthcoming election.

He said, ” Dr. Tony Nwoye having emerged through a credible primary, deserves the support of Ndi Anambra in his mission to put the state on the right path to prosperity.

“He has the capacity to drive the desired development in Anambra State owing to his understanding of the challenges facing the people at the grassroots.

“No doubt, from his antecedents, Nwoye will perform well, if elected governor.

Kalu while admonishing political parties to caution their standard bearers against rigging, violence and other election malpractices, urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free election in Anambra State.

The former governor equally used the occasion to distance himself from posters in major cities including Lagos and Abuja urging people to ‘Vote Orji Kalu for President under the platform of the APC.’

He added, “the fake posters are the handiwork of political jobbers, who are afraid of the robust support we are galvanizing for the APC in the South East.

“It is a ploy by enemies of progress to cause disaffection among party members.

“I will not lose sleep over the antics of the perpetrators of such uncivilised act.

“At the right time, I will declare my political ambition but certainly not for President.

“I stand with President Buhari.”