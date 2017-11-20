Anambra guber: Jubilation as Obiano trounces Nwoye, Obaze, Chidoka

From Chidi Nnadi, Geoffrey Anyanwu and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Governor Willie Obiano winner of the Anambra governorship election held on Saturday, November 17.

Obiano polled 234,071 votes to beat Hon. Tony Nwoye, of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who got only 98, 752 votes.

Chief Returning Officer for the election, Prof Zana Akpagu, who is also vice chancellor of the University of Calabar, Cross River State, declaried Obiano winner at 7:30pm, at the INEC office in Anambra.

He said Obiano polled the highest number of votes cast in the election and satisfied requirements to emerge winner.

Prof. Akpagu also disclosed that of 448, 771 votes cast during the election, only 422, 314 votes were valid.

Obiano is expected to receive his Certificate of Return on Wednesday.

In his acceptance speech, Obiano thanked the people for re-electing him for another four years, and declared “it is time to build a new world.”

The governor said victory at the Saturday poll neither belonged to him nor his party, APGA, but to Ndi-Anambra.

“This sweet victory belongs to the wheel barrow pushers and Okada riders who have clearly seen in our recent political experience, a glimmer of light in the horizon.

“It belongs to the farmers in Ayamelum, Onono, Ogbaru, Omasi, Omor and Ufuma, who have now realised that agriculture is the future of Nigeria.

“It belongs to the teachers and civil servants who have seen that a motivated workforce is the greatest asset of any government and have rewarded our faith in them, with an overwhelming verdict at the polls.

“It belongs to the illustrious sons and daughters of Anambra state who have seen the star of this great state rise in the Eastern skies and have answered our call for Aku luo uno; bringing home their naira and dollars; to put our dear state on the investment map!

“This victory belongs to all of us! Umu nnem, this victory is not a winner-takes-it-all. For, in the new Anambra of my dream, everyone is a winner. Everyone!”

Obiano also called on other candidates who contested the election with him to join hands to build the state.

“Ndi-Anambra, this mandate is dear to my heart. I see it as a historic call to inspire my people to greatness. I see it as a call to deny myself sleep that my people might sleep better. Umu nnem, I will not give myself rest until our beloved state has fully assumed the status of the model state of Nigeria. This is my promise to you all…

“My first and deepest gratitude goes to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, for proving to Ndi-Anambra that, under his watch, democracy will sink deeper roots in the Nigerian soil. Mr. President promised us a free and fair election. Today (yesterday), we can all see that he has kept his promise. Thank you so much, Mr. President!

“I must also thank INEC for conducting what has been widely adjudged a transparent election in Anambra state. With this election, INEC has shown that it has fully braced up for the 2019 elections. Thank you so much…

“Indeed, Ndi-Anambra, on behalf of my capable deputy, Dr. Nkem Okeke, I thank you all for renewing this mandate and I urge you to prepare for the speedy transformation of Anambra state into a prosperous sub-national entity in the next four years.”

Reacting to Obiano’s victory, chairman of the governor’s re-election team and APGA agent at INEC, Chief Victor Umeh, commended the electoral umpire and security agents for making sure the election was peaceful.

He also commended president Buhari for allowing free, fair and credible election; without any manipulation.

“Despite the anxiety that this election may be rigged, INEC shocked the people of Anambra with the best election ever conducted and yesterday, with the way things went, people did not believe that the result will not be the result declared. Overnight, there was tension that the result could be changed.

“Today (yesterday), all the results were the actual results declared, transparently, and nothing changed and this is what we wish for the country.

“We need an electoral system where the people will decide their leaders through their votes. If they get it right this way, continuously, then, I will tell you that this country will have leaders that will serve them,” Umeh said.

Collation agent of the People’s Democratic Party, Mr. Chris Chikwelu (Jr.) said the fact that the election was peaceful did not guarantee it was free, fair and credible.

Chikwelu (Jr.) said he would report back to the party, to know the next line of action.

“I will report back to my party and do necessary consultations before we decide the next line of action, so, for now, I won’t say I’m accepting the result or rejecting the result until I meet with my party,” he reiterated.

Also, APC State Secretary and its agent, Mr. Timothy Chukwuma said the party will take up some reports from returning officers over hitches during the poll.

“We are going to analyse the results, events and everything that happened during the election and we will come up with a report for the public.

“We won’t say that INEC, as an electoral body, did not perform optimally. No, we won’t say that but, there are events which we will analyse and come up with our resolve on the election,” Chukwuma added.