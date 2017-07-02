Anambra guber: IPOB can’t stop election – Police

The police in Anambra on Saturday said no person or group will be able to stop the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra.

The Commissioner of Police in the state Mr. Garba Umar, said this in Awka while reacting to the call by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on residents of the state to boycott the November 18 governorship election.

Umar told journalists that he only heard about the said call for boycott of the election in the media, adding that IPOB had not claimed responsibility. He gave an assurance that the police would ensure a peaceful election in the state.

“We have the capacity to provide a peaceful atmosphere in Anambra State for that election. I have not heard from IPOB that it would stop the election apart from what was published in the media. But that is for the media.

“Nobody or group can issue such threat and succeed because we have all it will take to subdue such threat. The people of the state have the right to have periodic elections to choose their leaders; nobody or group can stop them from exercising such right. We can’t allow it. We are fully on the ground and we can suppress such threats,” he said.

Umar, who assumed office in the state on June 21, said consultations were on with relevant stakeholders in the state to ensure a peaceful poll. Political parties and Ohanaeze, the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, had cautioned IPOB after it allegedly called for the boycott of the guber poll.