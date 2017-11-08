The Sun News
Latest
8th November 2017 - Anambra guber: INEC rubbishes claim of interception of sensitive materials
8th November 2017 - WHO inaugurates first African health institute in Ebonyi
8th November 2017 - Ambode orders completion of Ayinke House in 6 months
8th November 2017 - FG vows to probe cause of death of 26 Nigerian women
8th November 2017 - Six Tanzanian school children killed in ‘grenade’ explosion
8th November 2017 - JTF, drivers clash over alleged killing of member in Abuja
8th November 2017 - Rivers Assembly orders hospital board to pay ex-staff 10-yrs salary arrears
8th November 2017 - Reps pass Climate Change Bill
8th November 2017 - Court of Appeal sets up election petition tribunal for Anambra
8th November 2017 - Abductors of mother of LP chair demand N100m ransom
Home / National / Anambra guber: INEC rubbishes claim of interception of sensitive materials

Anambra guber: INEC rubbishes claim of interception of sensitive materials

— 8th November 2017

From: Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wedneday, dismissed reports that sensitive materials meant for the November 18 Governorship election in Anambra State were intercepted by the Police in a hotel, in Awka.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye had, on Monday, raised the alarm that the Police intercepted two lorry loads of INEC sensitive materials for next week election, adding that two persons were arrested in the process.

But the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Baba Umar, swiftly reacted describing the information as false stressing that nothing like such happened.

However, in a statement, on Wednesday, by the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Dr. Nkwachukwu Orji, the Commission stated categorically that none of its sensitive materials was missing and could not have been taken to a hotel as there were laid down process of moving such materials.

The statement said, “The attention of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been drawn to publications in the media about statements allegedly made by the Chairman of one of the political parties that two lorry loads of sensitive materials meant for the 18 November Governorship election in Anambra State have been intercepted by the Police in an undisclosed hotel in Awka. It is also alleged that the Police arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

“It has equally come to the notice of the Commission that the Police recovered large quantities of what looked like the Register of Voters meant for the 18 November Governorship election in Anambra State from some individuals in a hotel in Awka, Anambra State on 6 November 2017.

“It is not clear to the Commission whether these two alleged incidents are related, but the Commission wishes to state that it is not aware of any missing sensitive election material and has not received any official report in that regard.

“However, the Commission wishes to point out in clear terms that it is not possible for sensitive materials meant for the Anambra State Governorship election to be delivered to a hotel room because there are laid down processes of delivery of sensitive election materials, which involve strict monitoring of the process by party agents, election observers, security agencies and the media. The Independent National Electoral Commission, therefore, states categorically that the materials allegedly found in a hotel room in Awka do not belong to the Commission.

“On the alleged printing of the Register of Voters, Section 20 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) provides that INEC shall publish the Register of Voters not later than 30 days before an election. To that effect, it is customary for the Commission to provide the Register to political parties presenting candidates for an election. This was done in a widely publicised event in Awka on 18 October 2017 during which all the parties present collected the electronic register. However, it is pertinent to note that the Register given to political parties by INEC does not have the same details as the one used for elections. Indeed, several fields and security features are not included in the Register given to political parties.

“The Commission has had the opportunity to compare the Register recovered by the Police and the one meant for the 18 November Anambra State Governorship election. It is clear on examination that what the Police recovered appears to have been printed from the electronic Register given to the political parties, and not the official Register of Voters for the Governorship election.”

The REC reassured the people of the Commission’s determination to continue to be transparent in its processes and appealed to all the stakeholders to confirm their information before going to the press in order not to undermine the peace that has so far prevailed in the state ahead of the governorship election.

He further restated determination and commitment of INEC to ensure that the November 18 election was free, fair and credible, urging the people to cooperate with it.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra guber: INEC rubbishes claim of interception of sensitive materials

— 8th November 2017

From: Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wedneday, dismissed reports that sensitive materials meant for the November 18 Governorship election in Anambra State were intercepted by the Police in a hotel, in Awka. The National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Oye had, on Monday, raised the…

  • WHO inaugurates first African health institute in Ebonyi

    — 8th November 2017

    From: Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The World Health Organization (WHO), on Wednesday, inaugurated its first health policy and research institute in Africa at the Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki. The institute, African Institute for Health Policy and Systems Research (HPSR), Daily Sun gathered, has only four centres across the world. Performing the inauguration ceremony, the Executive Director…

  • Ambode orders completion of Ayinke House in 6 months

    — 8th November 2017

    In a move designed to permanently remove difficulties associated with accessing medical care faster during emergencies, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State, on Wednesday, commissioned a new road linking the premises of Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), Ikeja, from Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way. Governor Ambode, who also inspected the progress of work on the…

  • FG vows to probe cause of death of 26 Nigerian women

    — 8th November 2017

    From: AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The Federal Government has said it would unearth the circumstances which led to the death of 26 Nigerian women on the Mediterranean Sea. The Federal Government however expressed condolences to the family of the victims, saying the development was a monumental loss and a sad moment to the country. In a…

  • JTF, drivers clash over alleged killing of member in Abuja

    — 8th November 2017

    … As passengers, traders kick From: Okwe Obi, Abuja Chaos rented the air, on Wednesday, in Abuja, after a driver, popularly known as Ernest, was allegedly shot by an operative of the Joint Task Force (JTF). Speaking to Daily Sun, a commercial driver, who gave his name simply as Kayode, and who also witnessed the…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share