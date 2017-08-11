The Sun News
Home / Politics / Anambra guber: I’ll unseat Obiano –PRP aspirant

Anambra guber: I’ll unseat Obiano –PRP aspirant

— 11th August 2017

From David

Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) Dr. Stephen Mbah has said he is confident in his ability to unseat Governor Willie Obiano

He said this yesterday while picking his  nomination form at the headquarters of the party, he said he had already fashioned out ways through his party programmes to lay the foundation of a modern Anambra.

He said: “The PRP has anti corruption provision in its constitution. It is a party that has the best ideological framework to govern Anambra State with capitalist and socialist ideologies combined. That is why I am in this governorship race because I believe in transparency, equity and justice. The bedrock of my governance will be to change lives and ensure posterity. I have picked my nomination form and completed all the necessary processes as required by the electoral laws”.

He said that he has all it takes including the academic qualification,  exposure and determination to unseat the governor in order to provide the needed change Anambra people were looking for.  He promised to bring in a better future and a better Anambra and pleaded with voters to look at the personality and not necessarily the party while voting.

He said he would be the best governor the state would ever produce. Irrespective of the fact that his party is based in the north, he noted that it has adequate political structures in the twenty one council areas of the State.

Speaking on the issue of zoning,  he said,  “Awka has never produced a governor since the creation of Anambra State and would like the vacuum to be covered this time around. I want to lay a foundation that would not allow governors  to focus only in their areas in terms of empowerment and distribution of patronages in the state. “

Party faithful who were present at the event assured him that they would work to ensure that he succeeded Governor Willie Obiano.

  1. Ebuka Amaechi 11th August 2017 at 7:25 am
    Dr Mbas of PDP assumption of his ablity to defeat Gov Willie Obiano at the State Guber election is in line wt the Constitutional provision of freedom of speech & aspiration by every Citizen.If wishes is horse every one would ve love to ride on it.Let’s wait until come,becomes come in Nov !

