Anambra guber: I resigned properly from UPP, says AD candidate

10th September 2017

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the forthcoming election in Anambra state, Valentine Onwuka, has denied allegations that he was never a genuine member of the party.

His explanation was as a result of the accusation by the suspended National Chairman of the Party, Joseph Avazi, who had alleged that the AD candidate was neither a registered party member nor had financial records with the party.

Avazi insisted that the AD candidate is still a member of the United Progressive Party (UPP), but was “smuggled” into AD by some party officials to “interpret a script” for their own selfish reasons, adding that “As the chairman of AD, I could not remember such a person being a member of our party.”

Nonetheless, the AD candidate who is currently touring the state soliciting the support of stakeholders and electorates told our correspondent that he won’t be distracted by the false allegations of the suspended Chairman.

He described the suspended chairman as “a wounded animal that is fighting for survival.” He added; “Having been suspended for anti party activities, Avazi is seeking every means to discredit the party’s effort and possibly create confusion and division ahead of our chances in the election.

He explained: “It is indisputable that I was a member of UPP. But I quit the party when it became obvious that I could not realize my political dream of transforming and restoring the lost glory and dignity of Anambra people via UPP platform.

“But before I left UPP, I resigned properly knowing full well the implication of otherwise to my political career. I choose not to be distracted by Avazi’s allegations. Rather, I will take as booster and encouragement in my quest to transform Anambra.”

Barring any last minute changes, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will conduct governorship election in Anambra state in November 18th, 2017.

Incumbent governor, Willie Obiano will seeking re-election under APGA, while several other big names from other political parties would be seeking electorates support and vote to unseat the incumbent governor.








