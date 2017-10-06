The Sun News
Anambra guber: Group commends INEC, police preparedness

— 6th October 2017

…Urges candidates, parties to play by the  rules

By Chukwudi Nweje

An advocacy group, the Anambra Grassroot Movement (AGM), has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police for their level of preparedness for the November 18, 2017 governorship election in the state.

This is even as it also urged all contestants and their supporters to play according to the rules of the election, just as it assured INEC and Police of its support and cooperation towards achieving a credible election.

The group, which has structures in all the 21 local government areas of the state, said the level of preparedness exhibited by INEC and the police indicated that both are ready to conduct a credible, free and fair governorship election in Anambra state.

In a statement jointly signed by Osita Igbokwe, Oraegbulam Anene, Chief Ike Obiekie and Thomson Chikezie, the Deputy Chairman, South; Deputy Chairman, North; Deputy Chairman, Central; and  Publicity Secretary, the group called on Anambra residents to cooperate with INEC, the police and other relevant security agencies involved in the conduct of the election to ensure a successful exercise. 

“The Movement has keenly observed the commitment of the Anambra State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Dr. Nwachukwu Orji, and his work force and have confidence that the commission will deliver a credible poll that exclusively reflects the wishes and aspiration of the people.

“Equally commendable is the level of training already given to all the electoral officials and field staff, especially in the use of the Election Management System (EMS)

“In the same vein, the Movement commends the state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar for the level preparedness of the police for the election.

The Movement is confident that with the level of public enlightenment and mobilisation of men and equipment, the Police have shown readiness, capacity and commitment for adequate security for a non-violent, free and fair election in the state,” the statement reads in part.

Post Views: 3
