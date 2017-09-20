Anambra guber: Election’ll be tough but Obiano’ll win, says Anazodo     

From David

Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The lawmaker representing Nnewi North local government area in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Amala Anazodo said the November 18 governorship election would not be a walk in the park for any of the candidates.

Speaking with journalists during the inauguration of the campaign committee for reelection of the incumbent governor, Mr. Willie Obiano, he said he expects the poll to be tough as all the candidates who emerged from all the political parties were not push over.

He however noted that at the end of the day, Obiano would defeat other candidates because of the simple fact that he has justified the mandate freely given to him by the people of the state.

Anazodo asserted that the incumbent governor has an edge over others aspiring to govern the state because his landmark achievements in office in the first tenure would speak for him while other candidates would only be telling the people what they could do.

“Obiano has done so very well in every sector, the people of the state can now sleep with their two eyes closed because of the comprehensive security network he has put in place. There is also a massive infrastructural development of the state under his watch.

“He has given education a priority attention and the state workers are paid as at when due, in fact they get their salaries before the 25th of every month in line with his welfarist approach to governance,” the lawmaker, added.