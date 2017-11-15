Anambra guber: Delta CP orders restriction of movement across Niger Bridge

From: Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Two days to the governorship in Anambra State, Delta State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, has ordered restriction of vehicular movements through the River Niger Bridge from 12 midnight of Friday, November 17 untill after the election on November 18.

Mr. Ibrahim said the purpose is to prevent any security breach around the Niger Bridge linking Asaba, Delta State to Onitsha, in Anambra State.

In a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, the police boss, however, noted that only those on official and emergency duties with genuine means of identification will be allowed passage during the period of the restriction order.

While regretting the inconvenience the restriction will cause commuters, especially those traveling to the South-East and South-South States, Ibrahim enjoined them to take alternative routes or make do with other contingency plans as the restriction order is in the overall interest of public well being and safety.