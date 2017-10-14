Anambra guber: Buhari storms Awka for Nwoye

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that he will be at the grand finale of the campaign in Anambra state ahead of the gubernatorial election scheduled for November 18th.

The Bauchi State Governor, Mohammed Abubakar, made the disclosure to State House Correspondents after he and the All Progressives Congress candidate, Tony Nwoye met with the president.

The governor said he came to give update to the president as the chairman of the national campaign council of the APC for the Anambra governorship election.

He said, “I am the chairman of the national campaign council of the APC for the Anambra governorship election that is taking place on 18th of November this year. We have had our primaries and we have settled all the appeals, we have done reconciliations. It is therefore time to present to the father of the nation, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the candidate of the APC in Anambra state, Tony Nwoye.

“The President has received us very well and has promised us that Isha Allah he will personally grace the grand finale of the campaign in Anambra state.”

Nwoye on his part expressed confidence that he will emerge victorious come November 18th.

He said, “as you know, I am not God but based on the parameters and the indices of the Anambra political terrain and based on the campaigns that we have done so far, I am confident that by God’s grace because God gives power, that we are going to win.”

On the threat by the Indigenous People of Biafra to boycott the election, he said, “We are not afraid of the threat. Our youths are unemployed, people are wailing and crying. These are the symptoms of what you are seeing now. Our people are seeing reasons why there should be elections. Some of them who may have been brainwashed, we are engaging them to see reasons why they should allow people to elect people who they want to lead them.”