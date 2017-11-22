Anambra guber: Buhari, Obaseki congratulate Obiano, laud electoral reforms 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on his re-election.

The president urged Obiano to re-dedicate himself to building on achievements which endeared him to the electorate and swayed majority of votes in his favour.

This was even as the president commended the people of the state, the governorship candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers as well as security agencies and other stakeholders, on the peaceful conduct of the November 18 governorship election.

Thirty-six candidates contested the election.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Zana Akpagu, said Obiano polled 234, 071 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Tony Nwoye of All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 98, 752 votes.

Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, quoted the president as saying “the processes leading to the election and its peaceful conduct and outcome have shown that our electoral reform is bearing positive fruits. This is encouraging and I am determined to give Nigeria free and fair elections, no matter which way the results swing.”

Buhari particularly expressed delight at the conduct of the candidates’ post-election results, and described it as “heart-warming and a renewal of confidence in the sanctity of the ballot, which deepens our nation’s democracy.”

He urged INEC to improve on areas of logistics as the nation braces for general elections in 2019.

President Buhari assured Obiano that the Federal Government is ready to work with him, for the greater harmony, peace and development of not only Anambra State, but the entire country.

Also, Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Obiano on his re-election.

Obaseki said reports of the conduct of the Anambra election are heart-warming and reinforces the commitment of the APC on credible polls in Nigeria.

“I salute the spirit of good sportsmanship demonstrated by the candidate of the APC in the election, Mr. Tony Nwoye, for conceding defeat.

“We are impressed with the process that produced the winner of the Anambra governorship election and wish to thank president Muhammadu Buhari for his insistence on free, fair and transparent election,” the governor added.

Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of Democratic Alternative (DA) the poll, Nze Ugo-Akpe Onwuka, (Oyi of Oyi II), has urged Obiano to create a Think-Tank of individuals “who are sincere and honest,” to counsel the governor “on the issue of the pro Igbo/pro Biafran agitations within the state.”

Onwunze congratulated Obiano on his landslide victory and said although the electioneering was charged, “it’s time to close ranks now that the contest is over and to start working on an action plan to pull together and harness positive potentials of opposition parties in the state.”