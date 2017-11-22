Anambra guber: Buhari, Obaseki congratulate Obiano, laud electoral reforms 

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Anambra State Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), on his re-election.
The president urged Obiano to re-dedicate himself to building on achievements which endeared him to the electorate and swayed majority of votes in his favour.
This was even as the president commended the people of the state, the governorship candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), election observers as well as security agencies and other stakeholders, on the peaceful conduct of the November 18 governorship election.
Thirty-six candidates contested the election.
The Returning Officer, Prof. Zana Akpagu, said Obiano polled 234, 071 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Tony Nwoye of All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 98, 752 votes.
Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, yesterday, quoted the president as saying “the processes leading to the election and its peaceful conduct and outcome have shown that our electoral reform is bearing positive fruits. This is encouraging and I am determined to give Nigeria free and fair elections, no matter which way the results swing.”
Buhari particularly expressed delight at the conduct of the candidates’ post-election results, and described it as “heart-warming and a renewal of confidence in the sanctity of the ballot, which deepens our nation’s democracy.”
He urged INEC to improve on areas of logistics as the nation braces for general elections in 2019.
President Buhari assured Obiano that the Federal Government is ready to work with him, for the greater harmony, peace and development of not only Anambra State, but the entire country.
Also, Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Obiano on his re-election.
Obaseki said reports of the conduct of the Anambra election are heart-warming and reinforces the commitment of the APC on credible polls in Nigeria.
“I salute the spirit of good sportsmanship demonstrated by the candidate of the APC in the election, Mr. Tony Nwoye, for conceding defeat.
“We are impressed with the process that produced the winner of the Anambra governorship election and wish to thank president Muhammadu Buhari for his insistence on free, fair and transparent election,” the governor added.
Meanwhile, the governorship candidate of Democratic Alternative (DA) the poll, Nze Ugo-Akpe Onwuka, (Oyi of Oyi II), has urged Obiano to create a Think-Tank of individuals “who are sincere and honest,” to counsel the governor “on the issue of the pro Igbo/pro Biafran agitations within the state.”
Onwunze congratulated Obiano on his landslide victory and said although the electioneering was charged, “it’s time to close ranks now that the contest is over and to start working on an action plan to pull together and harness positive potentials of opposition parties in the state.”
Last Saturday, Anambra state election met a staunch boycott and the Indigenous People of Biafra were able to make a statement with that act. Their singular reason for boycotting the election was to press home a demand for referendum and the statement made was “We want a referendum”.
Notably; out of the over five million people in Anambra state, two million plus were able to get their voters card and willing to vote, but when the order for a boycott came, nearly Two Million of the people adhered to the order.
When the election had come and gone, INEC declared a winner; they said that Three Hundred Thousand People in Anambra state refused to adhere to the boycott order. Out of the Three Hundred Thousand people, One Hundred and Ninety Five Thousand people voted the winner of the election while others shared the remaining.
By declaring that Three Hundred Thousand voters participated in the election and by virtue of INEC result, in each local government of the twenty one (21) in Anambra state- Fourteen Thousand people came out against the order by IPOB to boycott the election.
The joy of a successful boycott made IPOB not to question the deceit and bloated figures and how possibly Three Hundred Thousand People came out in the state and nobody saw them.
For that illiterate Lai Mohamed that said Anambra state has shun IPOB, your word has prove that nonentity and blind you people are to say that.
Listen, go any where you people like, deceive and confuse all those Igbo Idiot that do not know there future to support you Nigeria, if you like open One million Radio Biafra, what you should never forget is that, we BIAFRA, we must and we are going.
Those that think your nonsense propaganda can stop Biafra are jokers.
If you like conduct another vote, we are not going to vote it again. Buhari knows these and that is why he is congratulating Obiano just to feel the state is still with his Government, we knows that.
The reality remains that one or two persons helped thumb printed all the thumb printing sheets that gave 300,000.