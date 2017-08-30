The Sun News
Home / Politics / Anambra guber: Biafra group withdraws support for UPP

Anambra guber: Biafra group withdraws support for UPP

— 30th August 2017

From Geoffrey

Anyanwu, Awka

The Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN) yesterday said it has withdrawn its support for the United Progressive Party (UPP).

 MOBIN had a mutual agreement with UPP to be the party’s mobilising agent on the premise that the party would pursue the ideologies of Biafra which it says is based on justice, equity and truth.

 But the organization said yesterday that it was pulling out of the arrangement, alleging that UPP failed in keeping its own part of the agreement.

 The statement released by the Director General of MOBIN, Rita Anigbogu states: “The Movement of Biafrans in Nigeria (MOBIN) wishes to inform the general public that it has withdrawn its support for the United Progressive Party (UPP). Earlier this year, the UPP presented itself as the ideal political platform where Biafrans can get good governance in our struggle for freedom. On this premise, MOBIN had worked assiduously, believing that it was building a formidable haven in the interest of Biafrans. This was based on three cardinal principles which Biafrans at this juncture, cannot afford to sacrifice – Justice, Equity and Truth.

 “MOBIN believes that aside the fact that the very first political experiment involving Biafrans by the party was fraught with fraud and irregularities – the Anambra governorship primaries, the UPP has not demonstrated it’s an ideal party for the Biafran people. 

“In other Nigerian environments, the Anambra UPP primary would have been acceptable, but the contest was between two Biafrans and if any of them had won through that flawed process, MOBIN would still have rejected it. This is because the very corruption which had maligned Biafrans in Nigeria was introduced in the process, and as such, is unacceptable. Accepting it would have been a betrayal of the very principles and people MOBIN had set out to defend. “Before Biafrans joined the party, neither Biafrans nor UPP had any edge in Nigerian politics. The experiment was worthwhile since both parties benefited immensely- while the party soared in popularity overnight, the Biafrans learnt one or two things about politics. It was a worthwhile adventure and fun while it lasted.”

 MOBIN said it was having consultations and would come up with an alternative platform, saying that in the interim, it will continue to build its structures across  Anambra State.

Post Views: 23
2 Comments

  1. Marty 30th August 2017 at 8:06 am
    Reply

    I think I align myself with the ideologies and strategies being adduced by MOBIN. How I wish it will spread fast to other parts of the Biafra land. I commend the efforts of the leaders and pray that God will give them the strength to continue the peaceful agitation for the self governance of the Igbos based on the laudable tripartite lovely principles: Justice, Equity and Truth. God dey!

  2. Ebuka Amaechi 30th August 2017 at 8:10 am
    Reply

    The irrelevant & relevance seekn so-cald non-existent members of ‘MOBIN’ public withdrawal of surport for the UPP Gubernatoral candidate, Chief Osita Chidoka, Ide Obosi in forth coming Anambra State Guber election. Is laugh able & out burst frm an obscure group. Out to seek political relevance & offer of jobs frm politicians in Anambra State. I urge the UPP & other Guber candidates & all politicians in Anambra State to ignore the media ranting of the so-cald ‘MOBIN’ members for what they are. Opportunists & wiling tools in hands of known enemies to distablise Ndi-Anambra,nay Ndi-Igbo.

