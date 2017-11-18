The Sun News
Anambra guber: Ben Obi loses ward to APGA

— 18th November 2017

…As jubilant voters celebrate Obiano’s victory

From Romanus Ugwu, in Awka

The interim national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ben Obi, lost his ward to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election.

There was wild jubilation as APGA emerged clear winner of the four polling units, garnering 69, 63, 27, 34 to relegate the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 47, 33, 22, 10 and PDP with 35, 33, 31, 8 to the first and second runners-up.

Speaking earlier to Sunday Sun before casting his vote, Sen Obi, had expressed mixed feelings that though his party had done vigorous campaign to win the election, the incumbency factor would certainly be a big issue in deciding the final outcome of the election.

Dismissing his influence on the electorates in his senatorial districts, some of the voters said that PDP would have won the Ward landslide if he had related very well with them.

Reacting to the election, Sen Obi said: “I have been receiving reactions from the state by virtue of my position as the national secretary of the party and it has been very successful so far. It has been encouraging. I am impressed with the idea of accrediting and voting immediately by the INEC.

“From the reports, it has been orderly so far regarding the voting exercise. There has been no problems. PDP has gone very well in its campaign and you know that it has been searching for power since 2003. The party has good candidate and it is a party on ground but we are faced with the incumbency factor. We recognized that but it may not count because PDP lost election even with power of incumbency,” he said.

Reacting to the monetary inducements of the electorates, Sen Obi said though he has not seen dough in his ward, it should be discouraged in its entirety.

Frowning at the level of inducements, another PDP member,  Hon Ndubisi Nwobu, said: “I feel very disappointed test that in thus age and time vote are being bought by certain persons with monetary inducements.

“I feel very terrible that people that came to exercise their franchise were influenced with cash fir vote. I can conveniently say that the PDP is not involved in this inducement. There is a possibility that it will affect the outcome of the results,” he lamented.

Post Views: 24
  1. Dr. Norm 18th November 2017 at 7:51 pm
    what does one expect from the sun? balanced reporting on Igbo and Biafra affairs? Reporting that the IPOB boycott had some effect on voter turnout? Impossible! Just doing what the oppressive and genocidal islamic caliphate has ordered. Shame.

Latest

Anambra guber peaceful, as APGA posts early lead

— 18th November 2017

From Chidi Nnadi, Geoffrey Anyanwu, Jeff Agbodo and David Onwuchekwa, Anambra The Anambra governorship election that held today witnessed high turnout of voters in virtually all the 21 local government areas of the state under an unprecedented peaceful atmosphere in the history of elections in the state. From all indications, the election was a straight…

  • D-8: Onyeama calls for removal of trade barriers

    — 18th November 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has called for the reduction in trade restrictions  among members of the Developing Eight (D-8) countries. Onyeama also emphasized that the federal government was keen on attracting more investment into the country. Onyeama made the call when he granted a farewell audience to the outgoing…

  • Terror attack: UK trains 40 Nigerian cops on crisis response

    — 18th November 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja The United Kingdom, has completed the training of about 40 officers from the Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Police Force. In a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja by the British High Commission, the UK said officials from nine other Ministries, Agencies and Departments (MDAs) completed  intensive training…

  • Anambra guber: Ben Obi loses ward to APGA

    — 18th November 2017

    …As jubilant voters celebrate Obiano’s victory From Romanus Ugwu, in Awka The interim national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ben Obi, lost his ward to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election. There was wild jubilation as APGA emerged clear winner of the four polling units, garnering 69,…

  • US Deputy Secretary of State visits Nigeria

    — 18th November 2017

    From AIDOGHIE PAULINUS, Abuja United States Deputy Secretary of State, John Sullivan, will be visiting Nigeria from  November 19 to 20. The  Public Affairs Section, United States Diplomatic Mission to Nigeria, in a statement made available to Sunday Sun in Abuja, said during the visit, Sullivan will lead the U.S. inter-agency delegation to the Bi-National…

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

