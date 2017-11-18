Anambra guber: Ben Obi loses ward to APGA

…As jubilant voters celebrate Obiano’s victory

From Romanus Ugwu, in Awka

The interim national secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ben Obi, lost his ward to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Saturday’s Anambra governorship election.

There was wild jubilation as APGA emerged clear winner of the four polling units, garnering 69, 63, 27, 34 to relegate the All Progressives Congress (APC) with 47, 33, 22, 10 and PDP with 35, 33, 31, 8 to the first and second runners-up.

Speaking earlier to Sunday Sun before casting his vote, Sen Obi, had expressed mixed feelings that though his party had done vigorous campaign to win the election, the incumbency factor would certainly be a big issue in deciding the final outcome of the election.

Dismissing his influence on the electorates in his senatorial districts, some of the voters said that PDP would have won the Ward landslide if he had related very well with them.

Reacting to the election, Sen Obi said: “I have been receiving reactions from the state by virtue of my position as the national secretary of the party and it has been very successful so far. It has been encouraging. I am impressed with the idea of accrediting and voting immediately by the INEC.

“From the reports, it has been orderly so far regarding the voting exercise. There has been no problems. PDP has gone very well in its campaign and you know that it has been searching for power since 2003. The party has good candidate and it is a party on ground but we are faced with the incumbency factor. We recognized that but it may not count because PDP lost election even with power of incumbency,” he said.

Reacting to the monetary inducements of the electorates, Sen Obi said though he has not seen dough in his ward, it should be discouraged in its entirety.

Frowning at the level of inducements, another PDP member, Hon Ndubisi Nwobu, said: “I feel very disappointed test that in thus age and time vote are being bought by certain persons with monetary inducements.

“I feel very terrible that people that came to exercise their franchise were influenced with cash fir vote. I can conveniently say that the PDP is not involved in this inducement. There is a possibility that it will affect the outcome of the results,” he lamented.