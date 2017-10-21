The Sun News
Anambra guber: Arthur Eze scores APGA govt. low

— 21st October 2017

A popular business man, Chief Arthur Eze has scored the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) government in Anambra State low in performance.

Exe blamed the immediate past governor, Chief Peter Obi and the current governor of the state, Chief Willie Obiano for failing to address the state’s pressing needs.

“We are in darkness. Foolish people are ruling us. We have suffered under Peter Obi and Willie Obiano” he said.

In a tone suggestive of APC’s preparation for the November 18 governorship election, the chairman of Atlas Oranto Petroleum described as nonsense the criticism of the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye by some individuals.

He lauded former military President, General Ibrahim Babangida and other northern leaders for supporting him.

“The north made me what I am today” he said.

Eze who spoke in Onitsha during the flag-off of the Anambra State All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign called on the electorate to vote out APGA in the forth coming governorship election.

He justified the candidacy of Dr. Tony Nwoye.

“Dr. Tony Nwoye will transform Anambra State” he added.

