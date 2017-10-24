Anambra guber: APDA candidate vows to eradicate poverty

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Governorship candidate of the Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) for the November 18 Anamra State governorship election, Mrs. Adaeze Okafor, has assured that she would replicate, in threefold, if elected governor, her long time empowerment initiatives.

Addressing journalists on the upcoming election, Mrs. Okafor, an architect, said she had invested in human and material resources in the state and was set to transform the state and bring it to the next level of development where it would be envy of other states.

The APDA candidate said her ambition was driven by the past experience of ineffectiveness, inefficiency and purposeless leadership style of successive administrations in the state, adding that the older generation of leaders in the state had failed the state and it was time for the new generation to take the bull by the horns and move the state forward.

“Because I have invested in people over the years, now it is the time for me to transform the state, Anambra people and residents will witness their greatest period of human dignity, security and growth in all directions,” she said.

Mrs. Okafor, who has become a household name in the state for her life-touching programmes and projects for women, widows and youths empowerment schemes continued, “Successive governments in the state have neglected women and the youths, leaving them frustrated and dejected.

“Over the years our leaders have put their self interest before the interest of the people which is why the state is not developing as fast as expected. Government is not assisting individual businesses to grow for them to provide mass employment and development in the state and the resultant effect is people are dying of hunger, and poverty, but my administration will reverse all those policies for good,” she said.