Anambra guber: APC’ll signal new era in Anambra – Ikedife jnr.

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The deputy governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Mr Dozie Ikedife jnr, on Monday, in Nnewi, said that the party would have a daunting opportunity to remove the incumbent Governor of the State, Chief Willie Obiano, who he insisted has underperformed.

Ikedife said that with Dr. Nwoye and himself as governor and deputy governor, respectively, there would be a new future of hope in the State that would signal a new era.

“Our task is to defeat a non-performing but very well funded incumbent in the gubernatorial election. Time is tight. The campaign will gather very heightened media visibility in the coming days. And by the time we are done, Anambra people will be convinced that we are a far better alternative to Obiano administration. We have key messages that would be fleshed out in the coming media campaign and other points which would be deemed necessary as the campaign progresses,” he said.

He noted that Nwoye and himself were young and vibrant with youths development, job creation and empowerment at the core of their plan for Anambra State.

He said that the APC government in Anambra State would empower youths and make them competitive through education, saying that there was an obvious downward trend in performance in education since the present government took over. He explained that one of the priorities of the APC government in Anambra would be to bring the State back to the top of the national education league.

He noted that they both understood the challenges of Anambra people since they have both lived in Anambra State and not from Lagos or Abuja. He made it clear that they were accessible to all and sundry.

On health, he noted that the governorship candidate, Nwoye as a medical doctor had long been developing a health policy which would ensure primary healthcare to as many Anambra people as possible.

He also declared that the APC government in the State would bring vibrant and well fashioned out economic and infrastructural development, address income inequality and make sure that Anambra people received real dividends of democracy.