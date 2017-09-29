The Sun News
Home / Politics / Anambra guber: APC inaugurates campaign committee 

Anambra guber: APC inaugurates campaign committee 

— 29th September 2017

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated seven sitting governors, six former governors as members of the 48-man campaign council to prosecute the November 18 Anambra governorship election.

Inaugurating the committee at the headquarters of the ruling party, the APC leadership listed the names of the campaign council as: Mohammed Abdullahi Abubaka, Bauchi governor, as committee chairman, Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, Plateau State governor , Simon Lalong, Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, Edo State governor , Godwin Obaseki and Ondo State governor , Rotimi Akeredolu SAN.

According to  the National Organising Secretary, Senator Ostia Izunaso, who rolled out the names, the former governors include Chief Jim Nwobodo, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Chris Ngige, Rotimi Amaechi and Segun Oni.

Others are: Emma Eneukwu. Senator Osita Izunaso, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani,  Dasuki Jalo, Senator Babafemi Ojudu,  Agunwa Anaekwe, Paul Chukwuma, Rev. Sally William, Ismail Ahmed,  Tony Akachukwu, Dr. Cairo Ojougbo, Senator Domingo Obende,  Ernest Ndukwu, Dr. Mrs. Alsosa Anne Amadasun, Timi Alaibe, Mrs. Oyibo Obasi, George Ozodinaobi, Barry Mpigi, Chinedu Eluomuno, Paul Chukwuma, Nonso I. Madu, Dr. George Moghalu, and Dr. Bart Nwibe among others. 

Speaking before the inauguration, the National Chairman of the ruling party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun said that the party remains the best option for the south east to actualise the much-awaited Igbo Presidency in the nearest future. 

While challenging the committee to work to bring the South East into the main stream of Nigerian politics and into the progressive family, he urged the committee to mobilize the entire citizens of Anambra state for victory as the state was very important to the APC.

“We must change the narrative in the South East and we must start with Anambra because the APC represents the most viable root for any south east person to the presidency of this country,” Oyegun, said.

Post Views: 27
1 Comment

  1. Azzo 29th September 2017 at 9:15 am
    Reply

    Promises! promises!! Is this not just a campaign manifesto? But however, I think it is an invitation for ndi-igbo to integrate fully into mainstream Nigeria politics rather than continue the marginalisation cry and continued wallowing in self pity.

