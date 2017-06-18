Anambra guber: APC aspirant rolls out development blueprint

The Sun News
From Obinna Odogwu, Ekwulobia

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Anambra State, Prince Donatus Okonkwo, yesterday rolled out development master plan with which he said he would develop the state if elected.
He lamented that the state under Governor Willie Obiano has regressed in development under the incumbent governor, Chief Willie Obiano. He pointed out that Obiano’s ineptitude in governance has caused the state so many things.
“My administration will leave no stone unturned in critical areas like agriculture, infrastructure, economy, security, commerce and human capital development. On the strength of the above, I offer myself to run for the office of the governor of Anambra State come November 2017,” he said.
He said that unless Anambra finds the right person or persons at the realm of affairs in the state, sound development and good leadership would continue to elude it.
Okonkwo insisted that Anambra needs to be rescued from the operations of bad leadership into an administration that is more focused, not only on people oriented programmes but also with a vision to drive the state to world class and enviable position.
“In the last three and half years of Obiano’s administration, Anambra people have suffered untold hardship in some key areas like infrastructure, employment, corruption, human capacity development, industrialization, among other things” he added.

