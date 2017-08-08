The Sun News
Anambra guber: Anambra guber: N850m bribe allegations rock APC

— 8th August 2017

From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ahead of the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, allegations of bribery to the tune of N850 million is already rocking the forthcoming exercise.

There are allegations that one of the governorship aspirants has already taken control of the forthcoming exercise by inducing the trio of National Chairman of the party, Chief John Oyegun, Sen. Chris Ngige and the State Chairman, Emeka Ibe to the tune of N850 million.

The aspirant was also accused of doctoring the list of delegates for the primaries in order to ensure a smooth victory for him as the candidate of the party.

When contacted, the state chairman of APC, Mr. Ibe made public the list of statutory delegates, saying that the party’s constitution is clear about who qualifies to be a delegate, drawing inference from the constitutional provisions that the delegates already know themselves.

He said: “At a time our great party is neck deep in fighting corruption across the country, one wonders how possible it would be to bribe an individual with the sum of N50 million or N500 million, without recourse to its grave consequences already put in place by the banks and financial regulatory bodies.

“I do not want to believe that our aspirants or party members are those involved in this campaign of calumny because they are real and loyal party men and women. This is the machinations of other political parties in Anambra who already know that we are coasting to victory.”

Former director of information and communication of Sen. Chris Ngige campaign organization Chief Charles Amilo denied the allegations. He said, “Ngige is the leader of our party here and as a father, he has created a level playing ground for all aspirants and he has given assistance to every aspirant. Ngige cannot condescend so low as to obtaining bribe from party members. Our national chairman is a man of impeccable character and people should be mindful of what they say in the name of party politics”.

The state youth leader of APC, Mr. Augustine Muofume also dismissed the reports, saying that the allegations were fears expressed by those who are afraid of losing the party’s primary and said people should run their campaigns based on issues not back stabbing.

“The idea of hate campaign should be discountenanced in the interest of the party’. We have aspirants like Andy Uba who moved from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to join APC, we also have Tony Nwoye who represents Anambra East and west federal constituency, Obinna Uzor, Sen. Uche Ekwunife, so nobody among them should be singled out for persecution” he said.

  1. deles 8th August 2017 at 7:55 am
    no election in anambra state. no election in biafra land.

