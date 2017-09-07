The Sun News
Latest
7th September 2017 - Anambra guber: Aggrieved councilors fume, back Mbah
7th September 2017 - Igbo genetically ancient biblical Jews, not modern Jews –Njemanze
7th September 2017 - BREAKING: Floods take over Abuja-Lokoja highway
7th September 2017 - ‘Lassa fever outbreak affected 19 states’
7th September 2017 - BREAKING: Police parade suspected killers of Catholic Priest
7th September 2017 - Rivers: Soldiers alive following shootout with criminals
7th September 2017 - Ekiti 2018: ‘Take your job’, Adeyeye tells Fayose
7th September 2017 - Call Itse Sagay to order, Senate tells Buhari
7th September 2017 - Shootout: Injured soldiers alive, says army spokesman
7th September 2017 - Seek Buhari’s cooperation, S’ East group tells Ohanaeze
Home / National / Anambra guber: Aggrieved councilors fume, back Mbah

Anambra guber: Aggrieved councilors fume, back Mbah

— 7th September 2017

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A group, under the aegis of Aggrieved Councilors Association (ACA), Anambra State chapter, is spoiling for a revenge mission against politicians who they accused of  frustrating them during the 2014 councilorship election in the state.

The association, with Chief Chuks Benson Anaje as its Director General, on Thursday,  in Awka, expressed its preparedness to revenge on its targeted enemies in the forthcoming November 18 governorship election. It took the resolution during an interactive session with the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) governorship candidate, Dr. Stephen Obiora Mbah.

ACA which membership is drawn from 326 wards of 21 local government areas of the state claimed that it was fully in control of the political terrain in Anambra State, saying that it would throw its weight behind a new candidate on an agreement that there would be  credible council polls where councilors would be democratically elected to represent their various wards.

The association told Mbah that it would deliver him for the governorship seat based on the fact that he is a new-breed politician that is not yet “polluted”, adding that he had well-articulated programmes and good political ideologies that would take the state to a greater height. The group explained that it saw sincerity in Mbah and would like to support a man who stood by his words as the next Governor of Anambra.

” ACA was formed after January 11, 2014 local government election in the State which was manipulated in the administration of former Governor Peter Obi and the then national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh. They handpicked their friends and relations, installed them in offices as councillors without recourse to the contestants, thereby making us look like fools.

“They denied us of testing our popularity in our various wards, defrauded us of our hard earned money because we paid N50,000 each in order to procure our forms from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and we also spent a lot of money in building our campaigns,” the aggrieved councillors submitted.

The association said the golden moment had come for the members to pay their perceived enemies in their own coin by voting the right person into power.

Responding, Dr Mbah assured the group that he would never fail them as they were failed in the past. He told them that the PRP is the only political party that is not corrupt with a clear-cut manifesto that combined socialism and capitalism for maximum care of Anambra people.

He said that his 10-point agenda revolved around agricultural revolution, health care delivery, security in a new dimension, vocational education and skill acquisition, workers including teachers welfare, jobs creation, among other laudable objectives.

Mbah, who lived in the United States of America for 22 years before he came back to Nigeria to be part of the political process, promised that he would set up an exemplary government in Anambra State that would be the envy of other states in the country.

He said he would pay good attention on infrastructural development and that all road constructions would be done in American model.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra guber: Aggrieved councilors fume, back Mbah

— 7th September 2017

From: David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi A group, under the aegis of Aggrieved Councilors Association (ACA), Anambra State chapter, is spoiling for a revenge mission against politicians who they accused of  frustrating them during the 2014 councilorship election in the state. The association, with Chief Chuks Benson Anaje as its Director General, on Thursday,  in Awka, expressed…

  • BREAKING: Floods take over Abuja-Lokoja highway

    — 7th September 2017

      From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja   Travelers on the Abuja- Lokoja highway are now stranded as the road is heavily flooded making it difficult for them to continue with their journeys. The flooded area is the Nataco Junction at Seriki Numan Village about 1km to Lokoja. There was heavy rainfall that lasted for about three…

  • ‘Lassa fever outbreak affected 19 states’

    — 7th September 2017

      The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Thursday confirmed, at least one reported Lassa fever case, in each of 19 states in current the outbreak which started in December 2016. The development was published in a report on NCDC’s website. The 19 states are Ogun, Bauchi, Plateau, Ebonyi, Ondo, Edo, Taraba, Nasarawa, Rivers,…

  • BREAKING: Police parade suspected killers of Catholic Priest

    — 7th September 2017

    The Imo State Command of the Nigeria Police has paraded five suspects in connection with the kidnap and murder of Reverend Father Cyriacus Onunkwo. Source: Channels TV Details to follow… Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT – can help stop use of glasses in 30 days BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story…

  • Rivers: Soldiers alive following shootout with criminals

    — 7th September 2017

    The Nigerian Army says that the two soldiers who sustained several wounds from gunshots during a raid on criminal hideouts in Rivers are alive and responding to treatment. Col. Aminu Iliyasu, the spokesman of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, disclosed this to newsmen on Thursday. Iliyasu said that the injured soldiers were among the…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share