The Sun News
Latest
8th September 2017 - Anambra guber: AD candidate not genuine party member, says Avazi 
8th September 2017 - Striking workers should fight winnable battles
8th September 2017 - Pension reform and the legislature
8th September 2017 - Obaze: The man, mission and destiny
8th September 2017 - The matter of 38 Army officers (2)
8th September 2017 - The resident doctors’ strike
8th September 2017 - Re: Anambra: Godfather’s futile dance
8th September 2017 - Like Akunyili, like ‘Mama Taraba’
8th September 2017 - NNPC, ExxonMobil to increase oil, gas production
8th September 2017 - Senator threatens to expose banks partnering MMM to defraud Nigerians
Home / Politics / Anambra guber: AD candidate not genuine party member, says Avazi 

Anambra guber: AD candidate not genuine party member, says Avazi 

— 8th September 2017

From Fred Ezeh,

Abuja 

The suspended chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Joseph Avazi, has disowned the party’s candidate in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra state, Chief Valentine Onwuka. 

Avazi told Daily Sun yesterday that Onwuka was neither a card-carrying member of the party nor has he made any financial commitment to the party. He  insisted that the candidate is member of United Progressive Party (UPP), but might have been ‘smuggled’ into the party at the ‘eleventh hour’ by some senior officials for their selfish reasons. 

He said: “As the chairman of our party, I cannot remember such a person being a member of our party. Even defectors are welcome but the case of the candidate never reached my table for such purposes. However, the national auditor, Ismail Ayodele; national secretary, Akin Fashogbon; and several others must have done the illegal job and the consequences awaits them when the right time comes. 

“I only asked these party officials to constitute a committee to supervise the party’s primary election in Anambra state, but they went there and did whatever they wanted, and chose someone who is neither a member nor is he known to the party as a governorship candidate.” 

In his response, Onwuka denied the allegations, and described the suspended chairman as “a wounded animal that is fighting for survival.” 

“Having been suspended for anti-party activities, he is seeking every means to cause crisis in the party, with the intention of creating confusion and division which might affect our chances in the election” Onwuka said. 

He admitted that he was a UPP member but resigned properly to seek the fulfilment of his political ambition on the platform of AD.  

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party accused Avazi of working against the interest and constitution of the party. The national body said he was incompetent, dictatorial and allegedly tried to turn the party to a family affair by illegally engaging his brother to carry out the responsibilities of the national secretary among other anti party activities. 

A seven-man disciplinary committee was set up to investigate the allegations in line with relevant provisions of the party’s constitution. 

In the interim, Alhaji Ayodele Ismail, has been appointed on acting capacity pending the outcome of the investigation on the all allegations against the suspended chairman. 

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

Turn your wordpress blog to customize mobile App for N15,000. Click Here

For business trainings, skill acquisition, start-up financing, join Millionaires Academy

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra guber: AD candidate not genuine party member, says Avazi 

— 8th September 2017

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja  The suspended chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Joseph Avazi, has disowned the party’s candidate in the November 18 governorship election in Anambra state, Chief Valentine Onwuka.  Avazi told Daily Sun yesterday that Onwuka was neither a card-carrying member of the party nor has he made any financial commitment to…

  • Like Akunyili, like ‘Mama Taraba’

    — 8th September 2017

    By Ismail Omipidan It was a Wednesday morning, February 17, 2010, to be precise. There was tension everywhere. The then President, Umaru Yar’Adua, had been out of the country for 72 days, on medical grounds, without handing over to the then Vice President, Goodluck Jonathan. But there was no one courageous enough among the cabinet…

  • NNPC, ExxonMobil to increase oil, gas production

    — 8th September 2017

    …As oil price hits $54.32 over hurricane By Adewale Sanyaolu Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and its joint venture partner, Mobil Producing Nigeria Unlimited, have made commitments to boost oil and gas production in the country. The commitment was made in Abuja, yesterday, when the NNPC Group Managing Director, Mr. Maikanti Baru, received ExxonMobil delegation…

  • Senator threatens to expose banks partnering MMM to defraud Nigerians

    — 8th September 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja Commercial banks in the country used by operatives of the now collapsed ponzi scheme popularly known as MMM (Mavrodi Mondial Movement), will soon be exposed and made to face appropriate sanctions, the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime, Foster Ogola, has said. Ogola who made the declaration yesterday, during…

  • 30 countries to attend Abuja Trade Fair

    — 8th September 2017

    From Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja   Director General, Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Mr. Chijioke Ekechukwu, has said that more than 30 foreign countries would be participating in this year’s 12th edition of Abuja International Trade Fair, which will be declared open by Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.  Ekechukwu, who made the disclosure in…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share