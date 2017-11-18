The Sun News
Latest
18th November 2017 - Anambra guber: 37 candidates battle for votes today
18th November 2017 - Wike seeks prayers for Nigeria’s unity
18th November 2017 - EFCC arrests ex-SGF, Anyim for alleged siphon of N13bn ecological fund
18th November 2017 - Adaobi 09067018265
18th November 2017 - Buhari’s govt lacks political will to fight corruption, says Falana
18th November 2017 - MYSTERy BABY: 2 MONTHS OLD TALKS, HEALS IN AKURE
18th November 2017 - REV. SISTER ROTS IN JAIL
18th November 2017 - Sorry state: Imo school where pupils learn in private uncompleted building
18th November 2017 - 2018 budget: Changing the narrative
18th November 2017 - The other pension bodies that are not scandalised
Home / Cover / National / Anambra guber: 37 candidates battle for votes today

Anambra guber: 37 candidates battle for votes today

— 18th November 2017
  • As police evacuate bombs in Onitsha

From Chidi Nnadi, Geoffrey Anyanwu and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Anambra

Today, 37 candidates of the various political parties will file out to test their strength and acceptance as the people of Anambra State go to the polls to elect their next governor.

However, analysts believe that out of the 37 political parties, only  the All Progressives Grand Alliance  (APGA), All Progressives Congress  (APC), United Progressives Party (UPP), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peoples Progressives Party (PPA), will be able to put up good efforts at the polls.

As preparations for the election get to feverish point yesterday, the police were able to intercept two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) early in the morning in the Onitsha North area, close to a police station, which the bomb disposal unit evacuated. Saturday Sun efforts to confirm this report from the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Operations, Mr Habila Joshak proved unsuccessful as he refused to pick his calls.

However, the state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Nkwachukwu Orji said that INEC was ready for the election.

According to him, INEC is deploying 23,000 adhoc staff and 700 of its regular staff while 6, 200 card readers are ready to be used today at the 5,379 booths in the state.

Orji disclosed that accreditation for the election will start by 8:00 a.m and voting taking place simultaneously, and ending by 2:00p.m if there was no other voter on the queue.

Also the police said that they would deploy 21, 000 officers to augment the 5, 000 in Anambra State.

When Saturday Sun monitored the situation across the 21 local government areas in the state, sorting and sharing of electoral materials, including ballot papers, were still going on at INEC local government offices up to 3:30p.m.

It was observed at all the local governments visited that only four political parties had their agents at the offices of INEC for the sharing of the electoral materials.

At Awka South LGA at about 1:30 p.m many adhoc staff were still struggling to get into the office to look up the list of their posting while some expressed sadness over their names missing from the exercise..

At Njikoka and Dunukofia Local Governments, only APGA, APC, PDP and UPP agents were present, just as the agents confirmed that they were having smooth exercise.

The Electoral Officer (EO) of Njikoka Local Government, Obinna Onunri said that the materials arrived early and they do not have any issues yet.

Meanwhile, the INEC has warned politicians not to induce its adhoc staff, corps members and other workers during the election.

The commission also warned corps members and its members of staff involved in the election not to collect any gratification from any politician during the exercise to avoid being compromised  or stand to be blamed.

The Head of Department, Voters Education and Publicity Mr. Leo Nkedife who disclosed this yesterday to Saturday Sun said that anybody caught in any manipulation or fraud would be handed over to the security agents for prosecution, stressing that all the adhoc staff and corps members were trained on dos and don’ts of the election.

Nkedife said that the commission was ready for the election as all necessary arrangement had been made to ensure free, fair and credible election, saying that all the sensitive materials for the election have been distributed to the 21 local government areas for onward movement to the collation centers.

He noted that the commission and security agents held series of meetings where they mapped out the best way to secure the staff and corps members on election duty.

The INEC spokesman also warned the members of the public to only access information from INEC website and platforms and always disregard information and news from the social media, advising that they should contact him or the Resident Electoral Commissioner for proper information and election result.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) in charge of Operation and who is in charge of the election, Mr. Habitat Joshak has warned the Very Important Personalities (VIPs), politicians and government officials to keep off the road during the election.

He said that VIPs and government officials should not monitor election but should cast their votes close to their homes and go back, and that anybody caught moving about during the exercise would be arrested, saying that only people permitted to monitor the election were accredited media, observers as well as adhoc staff and INEC staff.

DIG Joshak said that five policemen would man each polling unit to cover the 4,608 polling units in the state, adding that 303 Hilux vans with patrol team would be moving,  three helicopters would be hovering the area  and 15 gunboat for waterways security would be used for the election.

He also said that the threat of IPOB members was an empty threat and a dummy sold out to the people to create unnecessary tension, saying that the state was calm and urged everybody to go out to vote without any fear of intimidation or death.

Post Views: 16
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Anambra guber: 37 candidates battle for votes today

— 18th November 2017

As police evacuate bombs in Onitsha From Chidi Nnadi, Geoffrey Anyanwu and Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Anambra Today, 37 candidates of the various political parties will file out to test their strength and acceptance as the people of Anambra State go to the polls to elect their next governor. However, analysts believe that out of the…

  • Wike seeks prayers for Nigeria’s unity

    — 18th November 2017

    From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike,   has declared that unless God intervenes in the situation of Nigeria, the country would slide further into developmental stagnation. The governor stated that Nigeria requires special prayers to ensure that it remains stable, despite the refusal of some top government officials to respect the…

  • EFCC arrests ex-SGF, Anyim for alleged siphon of N13bn ecological fund

    — 18th November 2017

    The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, yesterday, arrested former Secretary to the Federal Government, Senator Ayim Pius Anyim. The former Senate President was alleged to have used firms in which he has interest to award contracts to the tune of N13 billion from the Ecological Fund Account domiciled in his office. The anti graft agency…

  • Buhari’s govt lacks political will to fight corruption, says Falana

    — 18th November 2017

    By Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), yesterday, declared that despite its touted war against corruption, President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration lacked the political will to tackle corruption in Nigeria. He equally urged the National Assembly to revisit the recent approval of $5.5bn loan request it granted the executive, insisting there was enough…

  • Kwara cassava farmers yet to benefit from N1bn agric loan – Secretary

    — 18th November 2017

    The Kwara Chapter of Cassava Growers Association of Nigeria, yesterday, said its members had not benefitted from the N1 billion Federal Government Agriculture Loan Scheme in the state. Mr. Sunday Moses, the secretary of the association, disclosed this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria in llorin. He said his members had acquired lands…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share