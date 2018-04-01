The Sun News
Anambra govt. to seal banks for flouting environmental laws

— 1st April 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Three commercial banks located along the popular Zik’s Avenue, Awka might have their premises sealed by the Anambra State Government for flouting environmental law of the state.

The banks (names withheld) were said to be operating on dirty environment and had done nothing to correct the bad habit.

Disclosing this in Awka during the weekend’s statewide monthly cleanup exercise, the Administrative Manager of Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade, Mr. Ernest Nwofo said the banks by their actions were contravening the state government’s law on clean environment.

Nwofo, who told Daily Sun that the agency was collaborating with a pressure group, Awka Naso Enwe Foundation in the sensitization of Awka residents on the need to keep their environment clean, added that the banks that flouted the environmental law would either be fined or charged to court.

He however advised residents to ensure that the environment on which they display their wares and do other businesses were inhabitable and in line with the Governor Willie Obiano’s desire to maintain a healthy and clean environment in the state while the agency enforces compliance.

Speaking, leader of Awka Naso Enwe Foundation, Mr. Chris Ofodile said the foundation which comprised of Awka indigenes both at home and in Diaspora decided to partner government agency to enforce compliance in ensuring that the state capital was kept as neat as Kigali in Rwanda and other neat cities in the world.

He said, “This is the forum of Awka people across the world. We thought it is necessary to embark on this exercise having discovered that Awka is very dirty as a result of blockage of drainage carnal of the water ways. We thought it is wise for us to contribute our little quota by way of social responsibility to keep the environment clean and as part of community development services.

“What we are doing is a sort of enlightenment to let the people know that a clean environment is next to a healthy life. We started from Nkwo Amaenyi down to Ukwu-oji and we have taken note of some things we discovered.

“We will soon send out memos to relevant government authorities to ensure that there is better collaboration to ensure that the drainages are cleared. We are hoping that with this exercise and consistent sensitization, we can manage the flood during rainy season.

“I find it difficult to understand how some Cooperate organizations like the financial institutions operate in a dirty environment. They are too arrogant towards complying with the exercise. For instance Zenith Bank at Ukwu-oji found it very difficult to comply or even listen to us. They thought we are crazy and we frown at that. When next we visit the area, it will not be as friendly as we are today.”

Meanwhile, Saturday’s environmental sanitation exercise witnessed a boycotted of security agencies in the state as none was seen in the streets of Awka, the state capital and its environs during the two hour sanitation exercise.

Traders and motorists were also sighted going about their normal businesses during the period.

 

