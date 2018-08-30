Anambra Govt to assess flood prone areas in Awka, 2 others

– The Sun News
NAN

The Anambra Government says it will conduct assessment of flood vulnerable roads and streets in Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi.

The state Commissioner for Works, Mr Marcel Ifejiofor, disclosed this in an interaction with newsmen on Thursday in Awka.

Ifejiofor said that the project was to forestall further damage on roads within the three towns.

He said that the contract awarded to a local construction company, IDC, by the Anambra government would entail de-silting of blocked drains.

The commissioner said the firm given the job was currently involved in the rehabilitation of the Enugu-Onitsha federal highway; the project would start in about four weeks time.

Ifejiofor said the company would construct additional basins to control the outflow of flood waters from Amawbia into drainage channels at Amawbia bye-pass end of the expressway.

“At the Kwatta Flyover Awka, we have directed a consultant to design possible link of flood channels from Sammy Sparkle area of works road into Iyiagu flood channel,’’ he said.

The commissioner said that construction work at Unizik temporary site junction, Awka, linking the flood from Arthur Eze Avenue and Emma Nnaemeka Street into Iyiagu channel was on-going.

Ifejiofor directed a permanent secretary to invite the Awka South Council chairman for a meeting to discuss the possibility of land owners to cede portions of their land for a comprehensive drainage system.

He cautioned the residents of Awka against dumping of refuse into culverts as such practice could further block the drainage system.

Representative of IDC Construction Company, Mr Freddy Franklin, assured that the company would execute the project of de-silting the blocked drainage channels in the affected areas as agreed.

