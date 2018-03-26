Anambra govt. plans to send 4 officials to Harvard

The Sun News
— 26th March 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Anambra State Government would sponsor two Commissioners and two Special Advisers in the state to undertake Executive training at the Harvard Business School, in the United States of America.

Also, the state government would send Permanent Secretaries of various Ministries and the Head of Service to three-week training at the Lagos Business School.

Governor Willie Obiano who disclosed this during the closing ceremony of the two-day Executive Council retreat held, in Awka, for members of the State Executive Council, Managing Directors of Agencies, Senior Political appointees and Permanent Secretaries, said Heads of various Government Agencies would also go for a two-week training at the same Lagos Business School.

The governor said the planned training was a way of rewarding the officials for their excellent performance in his first term, just as it would challenge and motivate other government officials and appointees to give their best in the second term of his administration.

The lucky officials were the Commissioner for Public Utilities, Mr. Obi Nwankwo; Commissioner for Basic Education, Prof Kate Omenugha; Special Adviser on Budget Monitoring and Implementation, Sir Melie Onyejepu and Special Adviser on Efficiency, Training and Motivation, Ngozi Monica Okonkwo.

Governor Obiano, who expressed the need for training and re-training of workers to equip them to be at par with their counterparts across the globe, said the trainings for Permanent Secretaries would be in batches and would include Directors who would be trained at ASCON.

Stressing that the training would be arranged in such a way the beneficiaries would train others, the Governor directed the Head of Service to ensure effective supervision of various Ministries, Departments and Agencies to eliminate the culture of impunity being exhibited by civil servants.

He hinted his plan to start unannounced visits to various offices warning that whoever that was not in the office before eight o’clock in the morning, would be shown the way out.

Obiano frowned at those who he said were in the habit of engaging in private businesses when they were supposed to be in office, just as he expressed dismay over the dress code of some civil servants especially the women.

