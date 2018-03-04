Anambra govt. bans Okada after 7:00pm

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Anambra State Government has banned the operations of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada, after 7:00pm across the

state.

The ban, according to Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta, was part of efforts of government to curb resurging crimes.

Announcing the ban in a press statement made available to newsmen, in Awka, on Sunday, the Commissioner noted that there has been a resurgence of armed robbery and other sundry crimes in the State in recent times.

He disclosed that security reports confirm that the hoodlums operate with motorcyclists (Okada).

He said, “Desirous to maintain and improve on the current security situation in the State, the State Government hereby announces a ban on the use of commercial motorcycles popularly known as ‘Okada’ after 7pm across the State. “The security agencies are on standby to enforce this ban with immediate effect.”

Stressing that, “Henceforth, Okada riders are only allowed to operate within the hours of 6 am to 7:00p.m,”

Nnacheta enjoined Ndi Anambra to plan their movements accordingly.

He said the banned was an indication of government’s

determination to maintain law and order, as well as protect life and property of law-abiding citizens.

He, therefore, warned all criminals and evil-minded persons to desist from their evil acts or face the full weight of the law just as he called on the public to be security conscious and to offer information to security agencies at any given time.