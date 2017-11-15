Anambra Election: Kalu commences personal campaign for Nwoye

As the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State draws nearer, former Abia State governor and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Orji Kalu has commenced grassroots mobilisation for the APC flag bearer, Dr. Tony Nwoye.‎

The politician urged Ndi Anambra not to lose the opportunity to join mainstream politics, adding that Ndigbo well benefit immensely if Anambra State is governed by the APC.

‎Kalu while praising qualities of Nwoye, stressed that the APC flag bearer has capacity to put smiles on the faces of the people,if elected governor.

Kalu made these remarks at Igbo-Ukwu, Aguata local government area of Anambra State during a civic reception in his honour by Engr. Barth Nwibe, who also contested the APC governorship primary.

The former governor said,”the unity among chieftains of the APC in Anambra State is commendable .

“Despite contesting against Dr.Tony Nwoye at the primary, I am impressed with the level of support you have extended to him.

“With what I have seen on ground since I arrived Anambra State on Sunday, I am optimistic that Nwoye will win the forthcoming election”.

In the same vein, during Kalu’s visit to Lolo Adaeze Ken, a septuagenarian and community leader in Alor, Idemili North local government area of Anambra State, he acknowledged the political sagacity of the APC flag bearer, Dr. Tony Nwoye.

He said, “we are here in Anambra State to sensitize the people on the robust manifesto of the APC candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye.

“It is unfortunate that presently Anambra State is being governed by APGA but we are optimistic that the APC will come out victorious in the November 18 poll.

“If Anambra State is reconnected with the federal government, we can easily attract federal projects to the state.

“Tony Nwoye is a politician with verifiable track records. “He understands the challenges facing Ndi Anambra and he equally has the capability to raise the bar of governance in the state.

“The APC is the only political party that can take Anambra State to enviable heights”.

Kalu urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other stakeholders to ensure a hitch-free election in Anambra state.