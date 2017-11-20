Anambra election: IPAC commends INEC, security agents

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Anambra chapter, has commended the improved performance of security agents and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) during Saturday’s governorship election.

The Chairman of the Council, Chief Barth Igwedibia, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Awka that the exercise was peaceful due to the transparent conduct of the election by INEC and the absence of intimidation of political opponents by security agents,

He said that if both INEC and security agents could sustain the level of professionalism they exhibited in the conduct of Anambra election during general election 2019, the rating of Nigerian democracy would improve the more.

Igwedibia noted that the number of security personnel in each of the polling units and the presence of security at entry and exist points across the state was assuring.

He said that he was particularly impressed that there was no form of molestation of voters by any security personnel.

The IPAC chairman said he was equally impressed that the incumbent, Gov. Willie Obiano was re-elected, noting that his emergence showed that Anambra people wanted him back for another tenure.

“Before the Nov.18 governorship election, the position of IPAC in Anambra was that the best of the 37 candidates that contested the governorship position should emerge winner.

“We made it categorically clear that we had no preferred candidate, but want the best person who the people of the state want to win.

“Since Gov. Obiano won the election, it is very clear that the people have spoken and as Chief Igwedibia, I congratulate the governor for a well-deserved victory and urge him to run an all-inclusive government

“If Obiano should appoint people based on merit, irrespective of the party they come from, such maturity in governance will further advance development in Anambra State,’’ he said. (NAN)