Anambra Election: Governorship candidates lock horns in debate (Updates)

Six days to the Anambra governorship election, five leading candidates are slugging it out in the governorship debate organised by Channels Television.

Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC); incumbent governor, Mr Willie Obiano, of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, and Mr Oseloka Obaze of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are presently telling the people why they should be elected.

Also participating in the debate are Mr Godwin Ezeemo of the Progressives People’s Alliance (PPA) and Mr Osita Chidoka of the United Progressive Party (UPP).

More than two million people are registered to vote in the election, which will take place on Saturday, November 18 and the candidates are pushing to win over votes by explaining their plans.

This is a government that is visionless; government must be purposeful, government must be adaptive. We need infrastructure that works – Oseloka Obaze # AnambraDebates

I am the only fellow paying salaries and pensions, as well as working on roads – Willie Obiano # AnambraDebates

My opponents do not know the size of Anambra’s economy. Today, we are exporting yams and vegetables to the UK – Willie Obiano # AnambraDebates

Road construction will be my utmost priority if elected governor of Anambra State – Tony Nwoye # AnambraDebates

Anambra is not on a sustainable path to growth, we should focus on leveraging the people – Osita Chidoka # Anambradebate

Where are the roads he (Willie Obiano) constructed? This state is broken, we need to fix it – Obaze Oseloka # AnambraDebates

This government has spent almost N600billion in the last four years; there is nothing commensurate to show – Obaze Oseloka # AnambraDebates

My predecessor left N9billion cash. He issued cheques worth over N15billion before he left office. – Willie Obiano # AnambraDebates

Tony Nwoye doesn’t have an executive capacity. He has never worked in his entire life – Willie Obiano # AnambraDebates

I wish to make Anambra State an industrial hub through provision of power and water – Tony Nwoye, APC # AnambraDebates

Funds meant for building an airport in Anambra should be used to develop the capital city – Osita Chidoka # AnambraDebates

I will engage agitators positively. I will create jobs. I have it on record that I have employed more than 150 men and women – Tony Nwoye # AnambraDebates

