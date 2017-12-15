Anambra Central: Party chieftain petitions Senate over re-run election

From: Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A chieftain of the Advance Democratic Party (ADC), Anayo Nweke has asked the Senate to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from going ahead with the proposed re-run election in the Anambra Central senatorial seat pending the determination of all subsisting court cases against the electoral body.

This is contained in his petition to the Senate President titled “Petition to request that INEC be directed to refrain from proceeding with‎ the proposed re-run election in the Anambra Central senatorial seat pending the determination of all subsisting court actions against INEC.‎”

The petition which has since been referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, argued that INEC is a named ‎party in all the pending cases and would therefore be bound by the respective decisions of the courts.

According to him, “proceeding ‎with the proposed re-run election prior to a final determination of these cases would invariably result in a situation where INEC will foist a fait accompli on the courts.”

“Consequently sir, in the light of the foregoing, we respectfully request that you direct the Chairman Public Petitions to exercise it’s legislative oversight functions by directing INEC not to proceed with any proposed re-run election in Anambra Central Senatorial district until these pending litigations are concluded.

” This would obviate the occurrence of an embarrassing situation whereby INEC, an agency of the Federal government, would appear to be impugning ‎the jurisdiction of the courts of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by foisting a situation of helplessness on the courts and thereby rendering their decisions nugatory. It will also go a long way to reaffirm the constitutional oversight of the Senate in the minds of the people.”

The petitioner listed some of the pending cases to include Dr. Obiora Okonkwo Vs PDP and others now before the Court of Appeal, Abuja division; Comrade Anayo Nweke Vs INEC, pending before Federal High Court, Awka and PDP and another Vs Chief Victor Umeh and 11 others before the Supreme Court, amongst others.

Meanwhile, the Senate Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has deferred hearing on the petition to next year.

The adjournment which was ‎by the Clerk to the Committee, Freedom Osolo, followed the absence of the petitioner at the hearing of the petition on December 6.

Although the hearing was fixed for 3pm, the petitioner, Anayo arrived the Senate complex at 4pm after missing his flight.

His lawyer who was at the meeting informed the Committee of the development.