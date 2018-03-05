Anambra bans okada after 7pm

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Anambra State government has banned the operations of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as okada, after 7pm across the state. The ban, according to the Commissioner for Information and Communication Strategy, Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta, was part of the state government’s efforts to curb resurgence of crime in the state.

Announcing the ban in a press statement made available to newsmen in Awka yesterday, the commissioner noted that there had been a resurgence of armed robbery and other sundry crimes in the state in recent times. He disclosed that security reports confirmed that the hoodlums operated with motorcycles.

He said: “Desirous to maintain and improve on the current security situation in the state, the state government hereby announces a ban on the use of commercial motorcycles, popularly known as okada, after 7pm across the state. The security agencies are on standby to enforce this ban with immediate effect.”

He warned that, henceforth, okada riders would only be allowed to operate between 6am and 7pm daily.

Nnacheta enjoined residents to plan their movement accordingly. He said the ban was an indication of government’s determination to maintain law and order as well as protect life and property of law-abiding citizens.

He, therefore, warned all criminals to desist from their evil acts or face the full weight of the law, just as he called on the public to be security-conscious and offer useful information to security agencies at any given time.