– The Sun News
Latest
9th September 2018 - APC female aspirants get 50% discount for elective offices in Anambra
9th September 2018 - Okorocha asks Imo SSG, Eche to buy guber Nomination Form, may drop son-in-law
9th September 2018 - APC chieftain, cleric praise Ugwuanyi for peace initiatives
9th September 2018 - PDP leader joins APC in Akwa Ibom
9th September 2018 - 2019: Bayelsa APC opts for direct primaries
9th September 2018 - Human trafficking: Edo, UN to embark on investigation to end scourge
9th September 2018 - Sacked Delta Line workers raise N22.5m nomination fee for guber aspirant
9th September 2018 - Urhobo nation’ll vote Buhari in 2019 –  Delta APC
9th September 2018 - 2019: Why APC, PDP will be dislodged
9th September 2018 - Ekiti not owing N117b, Fayemi only making excuses for impending failure, says Govt.
Home / Elections / National / APC female aspirants get 50% discount for elective offices in Anambra
APC

APC female aspirants get 50% discount for elective offices in Anambra

— 9th September 2018

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Working Committee in Anambra State rose from a crucial meeting and approved 50 percent discount for female aspirants for elective offices in 2019.

A  statement by the Publicity Secretary, Mr. Okelo Madukaife,  declared that the party agreed that the sale of forms begin immediately at its secretariat  in Awka.

However, this is upon the payment of  N850,000 to the party’s national secretariat and N100,000 to the state chapter’s account as administrative charges.

The  party also agreed that female aspirants would pay 50 percent of stated fees across board, and added that administrative charges extended to all aspirants including those seeking nomination into the Senate, House of Representatives who might have obtained their forms from its headquarters in Abuja.

The following fees apply for the Senate -N500,000; House of Representatives-N300,000 and House of Assembly- N100,000.

READ ALSO: Okorocha asks Imo SSG, Eche to buy guber Nomination Form, may drop son-in-law

The party leadership, in the statement, said the original forms should be returned to the state secretariat alongside  two file jackets, containing copies of completed forms , with signatures of nominees and copies of aspirants’ credentials as well as copies of payment tellers, on or before Wednesday.

The SWC also reviewed and gave a nod to ongoing consultations regarding the mode of primaries to be conducted in the state, in line with the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee guidelines which requested State Executive Council (SEC) to resolve among the constitutionally-provided options of direct primaries, indirect (delegates) primaries or consensus.

It  advised Anambra aspirants to conduct themselves well and eschew bitterness or personal attacks during campaigns.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

APC

APC female aspirants get 50% discount for elective offices in Anambra

— 9th September 2018

David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi The All Progressives Congress (APC) Working Committee in Anambra State rose from a crucial meeting and approved 50 percent discount for female aspirants for elective offices in 2019. A  statement by the Publicity Secretary, Mr. Okelo Madukaife,  declared that the party agreed that the sale of forms begin immediately at its secretariat …

  • OKOROCHA

    Okorocha asks Imo SSG, Eche to buy guber Nomination Form, may drop son-in-law

    — 9th September 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri There were indications, at the weekend, that Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, might have settled for the Secretary to the State Government, George Eche, from Owerri zone, as his successor. This  followed alleged pressure to drop his Chief of Staff and son-in-law, Chief Uche Nwosu, as his successor in 2019. The Daily…

  • UGWUANYI

    APC chieftain, cleric praise Ugwuanyi for peace initiatives

    — 9th September 2018

    The South East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Emma Eneukwu, and Pastor of Dunamis Int’l Gospel Centre, Enugu, Pastor Timothy Benedict, have commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi,  for his exemplary leadership style. They said the governor’s style has brought peace and unity among politicians in the state, irrespective of political…

  • AKWA IBOM

    PDP leader joins APC in Akwa Ibom

    — 9th September 2018

    The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State, last Saturday, suffered a devastating blow with the defection of the party’s leader in Ika Local Government Area, Dr. Francis Udoikpong. Dr. Udoikpong, a PDP State caucus member and former commissioner for Health, defected with about 5,000 others, including Sir Godwin Idungafa, a former Ika local…

  • BAYELSA APC

    2019: Bayelsa APC opts for direct primaries

    — 9th September 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State have aligned with the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to adopt direct primaries to pick candidates of the party for the 2019 election. The option was adopted at the stakeholders meeting which was presided over by a former governor of the state,…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share