David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Working Committee in Anambra State rose from a crucial meeting and approved 50 percent discount for female aspirants for elective offices in 2019.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary, Mr. Okelo Madukaife, declared that the party agreed that the sale of forms begin immediately at its secretariat in Awka.

However, this is upon the payment of N850,000 to the party’s national secretariat and N100,000 to the state chapter’s account as administrative charges.

The party also agreed that female aspirants would pay 50 percent of stated fees across board, and added that administrative charges extended to all aspirants including those seeking nomination into the Senate, House of Representatives who might have obtained their forms from its headquarters in Abuja.

The following fees apply for the Senate -N500,000; House of Representatives-N300,000 and House of Assembly- N100,000.

The party leadership, in the statement, said the original forms should be returned to the state secretariat alongside two file jackets, containing copies of completed forms , with signatures of nominees and copies of aspirants’ credentials as well as copies of payment tellers, on or before Wednesday.

The SWC also reviewed and gave a nod to ongoing consultations regarding the mode of primaries to be conducted in the state, in line with the decision of the party’s National Executive Committee guidelines which requested State Executive Council (SEC) to resolve among the constitutionally-provided options of direct primaries, indirect (delegates) primaries or consensus.

It advised Anambra aspirants to conduct themselves well and eschew bitterness or personal attacks during campaigns.