Home / National / Anambra: AD candidate reels out 9-point agenda

Anambra: AD candidate reels out 9-point agenda

— 19th September 2017

From: FRED ITUA, Abuja

The candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in the November gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Mrs. Udoka Obiji Gabriel, has reeled out a 9-point agenda.

Mrs. Gabriel, who is the only female candidate in the forthcoming election, emerged as the flag-bearer of her party after a keenly contested primary.

Addressing newsmen, in Abuja, on Tuesday, the AD candidate listed law and order, institution of governance, commerce and Industry, free education at all levels, free healthcare, erosion control, mass housing, information and technology, as well as youth and sports development.

She said with God on her side, she will uplift the development of Anambra State by ensuring that various sectors are tackled headlong.

“Civil servants welfare must be a priority and retirees will be well taken of. Women, widows and needy empowerment should not be left out. Informed by the fact that I am not a professional politician, there will not be any form of grandstanding of any sort.

“I will approach governance from the point of view of management and by God’s grace, I will build strong institutions, structures and initiate programmes and projects with the support of Ndi Anambra to achieve enviable records and goals.

“Internally-generated revenue would be increased without increasing tax, but utilising other economic mechanism using my international contact,” she said.

