VIVIAN ONYEBUKWA

Ingredients

•Ground chicken

•Diced potatoes

•Diced carrots

•Onion diced

•Black pepper

•Chilli powder

•Seasoning cube of your choice

•Salt

•Vegetable oil

•Curry powder

•Flour

•Water

•All purpose flour

•Butter

• Margarine

• Baking Powder

•Nutmeg (Optional)

•Water or milk

Preparations

Preheat the cooking oil in a pan, add the diced onions and over medium heat stirring constantly until it becomes translucent.

Add the minced chicken and cook it until it’s no longer pink.

Add the seasoning cube, black pepper, Chilli powder, and salt to taste together with the diced potatoes and carrots and leave to cook

until the vegetables become tender.

Combine the flour and water in a small bowl and mix it together until the mixture is no longer lumpy.

Pour the flour and water mixture over the chicken pie filling and leave it to simmer for about a minute. Then, combine the butter, margarine, and flour together in a large bowl and massage the fat into the flour until it becomes crumbly.

Add the water, a little at a time until slightly stiff but workable dough is formed.

Knead the dough for about 30 seconds.

Cover it up with a plastic wrap and place it in the fridge to chill for about 20 minutes.

Before you take it out from the Fridge preheat your oven to 350°F.

Crack one egg inside a bowl and set it aside. Also, either line your baking pan with parchment paper or a foil paper and rub it with some

butter or margarine and set aside.

Now take pastry dough out from the fridge and roll it out to your desired thickness.

Trim the edges and cut out the pastry into rectangles of your desired size.

Fill the pastry with the chicken pie filling, but don’t overfill so that you will be able to close the pie easily.

Brush the edges of the pie pastry with the whisked egg, and fold the dough over to close it up and crimp the edges with a fork.

Use the remaining whisked egg to brush the surface of the chicken pie.