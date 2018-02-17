The Sun News
Latest
17th February 2018 - ‘An Australian said I had mouth odour’
17th February 2018 - I wanted somebody that will be taller and lankIER than I AM, and she is –Husband, Seeing him touch lives positively gives me greatest joy – Wife
17th February 2018 - Tormented By Epilepsy, Bullied By Peers, Boy, 16, Commits Suicide By Drinking Hypo Solution
17th February 2018 - A Mother Supreme
17th February 2018 - Sex Pills Nightmare …The Fun, The Folly, The Risk
17th February 2018 - Herbalist’s Corpse Turns Museum 13 Years After Burial
17th February 2018 - After Surviving 2 Attacks By Herdmen, Ritualists Abduct, Murder 7-Year-Old Girl In Jos
17th February 2018 - APC Not Ready For Restructuring – Col AjaYI
17th February 2018 - Kogi House of Assembly Not Part Of Plans To Sell Legacy Assets – Kolawole, Speaker
17th February 2018 - Tinubu Can’t Save Buhari In 2019 – Adebanjo
Home / Time Out / ‘An Australian said I had mouth odour’

‘An Australian said I had mouth odour’

— 17th February 2018

Recent travel

My most recent trip was a trip to Manchester, United Kingdom. I was there for a conference at Lancaster and visits to relations. My best memory of the trip was my meeting with some Nigerians who later became my intimate friends. We met for the first time at the conference and our bonding showed the unity existing among Nigerians outside our shores. The downside of the trip was the treatment I received when I boarded a train from Manchester to Birmingham. I was in the first class compartment and the ticket checker was surprised that I could afford the fare.

First travel out of Nigeria

My first travel out of Nigeria was to West African countries, Ghana and Togo. However, my main travel out of the continent was the journey to Perth, Western Australia, for studies. My unforgettable experience was when an old woman at a train station didn’t know what to put me down for and decided to accuse me of mouth odour after finding out I was studying for a PhD.

Favourite city

Albany, Western Australia. It’s a city with Mediterranean weather and nice beaches and powered by renewable energy––windmills.

Favourite neighbourhood

Perth’s Central Business District.

Favourite meal abroad

Japanese Cuisine, especially, sushi.

Lessons from travels

Human beings are the same. As you come across hate mongers, you also come across those godmothers and godfathers who love you because you are human and who makes your stay pleasant and worthwhile.

Travel advice

Travel light and go with an open mind with the intention to know a lot about other people’s culture and way of life. Go with the intention to explore and be spontaneous.

Dream destination

Tibet and India.

Ideal travel companion

Books, lots of music and my wife.

Unforgettable monuments

Kings Park, Perth.

Unforgettable moment abroad

My first night in Perth. It was raining but what made it unforgettable was the planned layout of the city and the electricity showing everywhere. For four years in Perth, there was no power outage. I did not see a grain of sand anywhere except on the beaches.

Travel regret

Inability to take my family with me.

Travels Dos and Don’ts

Dos: Explore. Be friendly. Avoid criminal depots and hideouts. Be law abiding

Don’ts: don’t be without money and without your travelling documents. Don’t go to riot or trouble spots. Don’t trust a person until they prove themselves.

Essential travel tools

Phone, camera, money (in form of credit or debit cards)

Best hotels

The hotel in Lancaster, UK––cannot remember the name––––where the Lancaster Conference was held.

Unforgettable personalities

My pastor in Perth, Pastor Julian Bull, and Doctor Bruce Thyer, a gynecologist in Perth

Favourite pastime abroad

Walking early in the morning and watching films

Most profound culture shock experience

Being the only black man in the plane from Dubai to Perth, Western Australia.

Interviewed by Lawrence Enyoghasu

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Tormented By Epilepsy, Bullied By Peers, Boy, 16, Commits Suicide By Drinking Hypo Solution

— 17th February 2018

OWOLOLA ADEBOLA The tragedy of Matthew Gbodi, a 16-year-old who committed suicide last week in his family home at B13 Egikun Street, Ogbagi Akoko, Ondo State, is still generating ripples across the community. Gbodi, a talented local musician, was the community’s rising star with an ironic twist to his life. He suffered from epilepsy, a…

  • Sex Pills Nightmare …The Fun, The Folly, The Risk

    — 17th February 2018

    Our battle with side effects, by aphrodisiac drug users MUSA JIBRIL NEPA Street, Alaba Rago, at Okokomaiko, along the Badagry expressway, is a very cluttered Lagos neighbourhood, populated by a market, a mosque, a brothel and a host of vendors of needful things patronised by the homeless males, man or boy. Among the needful things…

  • APC Not Ready For Restructuring – Col AjaYI

    — 17th February 2018

    Colonel Gabriel Ajayi (rtd), one of the military officers who was roped in as part of the 1995 phantom coup is worried about the level of bloodshed in the country. He urges the Federal Government to immediately arrest the deteriorating clashes between the farmers and herdsmen. In this interview with WILLY EYA, he speaks on…

  • Kogi House of Assembly Not Part Of Plans To Sell Legacy Assets – Kolawole, Speaker

    — 17th February 2018

    •We didn’t approve N10b loan for Gov Bello   Is there really separation of powers in Kogi State? Many critical stakeholders in the state would not readily agree that the state executive and the legislature actually give practicality to this most crucial and cardinal principle of democratic governance. To them, the House of Assembly is…

  • Tinubu Can’t Save Buhari In 2019 – Adebanjo

    — 17th February 2018

    Elder statesman and a leader of Afenifere, the Yoruba socio-cultural group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has given reasons why the Southwest won’t support the 2019 reelection bid of President Muhammadu Buhari. In an interview with VINCENT KALU, the octogenarian, said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), isn’t a performing party and the president has not…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share