An anti-crime agency in retrospect

In effect, the sum total of EFCC’s constant and deliberate policy of one-sidedness undermines Buhari’s anti-corruption achievements even when such is not intended. Why has the EFCC abandoned interrogation of former PDP members who lately crossed the carpet to APC? The EFCC is not helping Buhari. Hence the labelling of EFCC as part of fifth columnists, except that the EFCC does not realise the implications of its mode of operations. Who are fifth columnists? They are supposed partners in progress who, yet, play the role of saboteurs.

Meanwhile, the same EFCC has never, for once, responded to allegations of one-sidedness against Buhari’s anti-corruption war. As if that were not bad enough, EFCC’s handling of governance (if not governor) of Benue State is most untenable, specifically, the timing. Till a few months ago, Benue State was under the control of APC and governor Sam Ortom was a member of the APC. For all reasons or whatever reason, Governor Ortom exercised his right to leave the APC for PDP. Whether the governor should have complied with the Constitution by resigning to recontest on the platform of his new party is a different matter. But that is within EFCC’s authority to pursue. Neither is it an excuse for the EFCC to victimise and stigmatise the governor or his administration with allegations of financial disquiet. Yes, the EFCC has the power to ensure compliance with financial regulations. But when did the suspicion of financial infraction become known to the EFCC? Were governor still a member of APC and even if Benue State were being run into complete bankruptcy, EFCC would never have touched him.

The situation is not better in Akwa Ibom State. Again, former Governor Godswill Akpabio only recently joined the APC from the PDP and is known to be in political disagreement with his successor, Governor Udom Emmanuel. Why did it take Senator Akpabio’s carpet-crossing for EFCC to detect financial infraction in Akwa Ibom State? These two states are the latest in political partisanship of EFCC to exhibit eye service or desperation for Buhari’s attention. The cost? EFCC’s continuing sabotage of Buhari’s anti-corruption war.

In fact, the EFCC is so brazen in its policy of political partisanship such that should party chairman Adams Oshiomole and/or top-notcher Bola Tinubu disagree with President Buhari today, the anti-financial crime fighting agency (EFCC) will pick the armour against the two men, on behalf of President Buhari, much as such will further destroy government’s credibility in the war against corruption. That is the role of fifth columnists.

POSTSCRIPT: When will EFCC’s “crack team” complete its investigation into the allegations of questionable contract award against former Secretary to the Federal Government, Babachir Lawal?

