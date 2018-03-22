The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Amuneke, Sudanese club part ways
22nd March 2018 - Ambode plans to upgrade AOCOED to University of Education
22nd March 2018 - Lagos: PDP insists on cancellation of Land Use Charge
22nd March 2018 - Why FG can’t sign AFCTA now –MAN
22nd March 2018 - 2019: Nothing’ll stop my re-election as Delta gov –Okowa
22nd March 2018 - Emulate Wike, deputy gov tells LG boss
22nd March 2018 - Suspected cultists set police station ablaze in Bayelsa
22nd March 2018 - A parliament without truth
22nd March 2018 - Nigeria is darker by the day
22nd March 2018 - INEC and election reordering bill
Home / Sports / Amuneke, Sudanese club part ways

Amuneke, Sudanese club part ways

— 22nd March 2018

Bunmi Ogunyale

Former African Footballer of the year, Emmanuel Amuneke has parted ways with Sudanese outfit, Al Khartoum Watani on mutual consent.

Amuneke, who was on a two-year contract with the Sudanese side, confirmed the development on a Lagos-based radio yesterday.

His words: “I and the club have decided to part ways on mutual agreement. The owners of club now have a new management. The situation has changed, as club is owing salaries.

“Though, they offer me half salary, but I told them that when the full salary is not forthcoming, then the half salary is not guaranteed. So I decided to leave the club and I have moved on.”

The former Zamalek legend previously led Nigeria to the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup title. He played for Zamalek from 1991-1994 before moving to Portuguese side, Sporting CP and later FC Barcelona and represented Nigeria in the 1994 World Cup – the first time Nigeria appeared in the competition.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ambode plans to upgrade AOCOED to University of Education

— 22nd March 2018

Gabriel Dike Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode, may soon announce  the conversion of the 59-year-old Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education (AOCOED), Ijanikin, to University of Education. Ahead of the expected pronouncement, staff and students of the college hope the decision would be made in June to coincide with the institution’s 60th anniversary.    Addressing newsmen…

  • Lagos: PDP insists on cancellation of Land Use Charge

    — 22nd March 2018

    Chinelo Obogo Lagos State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moshood Salvador,  has said his party does not accept the increment of the Land Use Charge (LUC) by the state government. Salvador said the increase of LUC by 500 percent and its subsequent reduction by 50 percent are unacceptable and  vowed that the PDP…

  • Why FG can’t sign AFCTA now –MAN

    — 22nd March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said Nigeria cannot sign the African Continental Free Trade Area (AFCFTA) agreement until the problem of infrastructure deficit, market access that allows only 10 percent and enforcement of rules of origin are addressed. MAN President, Dr. Frank Jacobs, who stated this at a press conference yesterday, lamented that…

  • 2019: Nothing’ll stop my re-election as Delta gov –Okowa

    — 22nd March 2018

    Paul Osuyi; Ben Dunno, Asaba Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has boasted that nothing will stop his re-election in 2019. Okowa said he is already coasting home to victory irrespective of the determination of the main opposition political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) to stop him. Beaming with confidence, the governor told newsmen…

  • Emulate Wike, deputy gov tells LG boss

    — 22nd March 2018

    • Gov returns from London after investment drive Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Ipalibo Harry-Banigo,  has called on the incoming Chairman of Degema Local Government Area, Alabo Boma Dappa, to emulate Governor Nyesom Wike’s developmental strides and carry the people in the grassroots along when sworn into office. This was even…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share