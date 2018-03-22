Amuneke, Sudanese club part ways

Bunmi Ogunyale

Former African Footballer of the year, Emmanuel Amuneke has parted ways with Sudanese outfit, Al Khartoum Watani on mutual consent.

Amuneke, who was on a two-year contract with the Sudanese side, confirmed the development on a Lagos-based radio yesterday.

His words: “I and the club have decided to part ways on mutual agreement. The owners of club now have a new management. The situation has changed, as club is owing salaries.

“Though, they offer me half salary, but I told them that when the full salary is not forthcoming, then the half salary is not guaranteed. So I decided to leave the club and I have moved on.”

The former Zamalek legend previously led Nigeria to the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup title. He played for Zamalek from 1991-1994 before moving to Portuguese side, Sporting CP and later FC Barcelona and represented Nigeria in the 1994 World Cup – the first time Nigeria appeared in the competition.