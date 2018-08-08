– The Sun News
COACH

Amuneke: I’ll coach Super Eagles someday

8th August 2018

• Appoints Emeka Amadi Taifa Stars' 'keepers' trainer

Bunmi Ogunyale

Newly appointed Tanzania head coach, Emmanuel Amuneke believes he will someday lead the Super Eagles as manager. Daily Sun sports can report.

Speaking on a radio interview on Tuesday, the former Golden Eaglets handler said he will gladly accept the offer if he is considered by the Nigeria Football Federation.

READ ALSO: Dalung inaugurates 6-man reconciliation committee on NFF leadership crisis

His words: “I hope to coach the Super Eagles someday if the opportunity presents itself. I played for my country at the highest level and it would be wonderful to guide the team in the nearest future.

“Without putting blames on anyones door step, I hope our football administrators can adopt the best practice to develop the game in the country.”

Meanwhile, former Flying Eagles goalkeeper trainer, Emeka Amadi is the first appointment of Emmanuel Amuneke after he was presented as the new coach of Tanzania on Tuesday.

Both coaches worked together at the Nigeria U17 and U20s.

Amuneke confirmed his first appointment and further told SCORENigeria, “We have started work already as we don’t have time on our side. We have an AFCON qualifier against Uganda away from home and we need to start in earnest and that is why I am not going back to Spain for now.”

Until recently, Amuneke was at the helm of Sudanese side, Al Khartoum Al Watan.

The 47-year old previously coached Al Hazim of Saudi Arabia as an assistant, Julius Berger and Ocean Boys of Nigeria and including a three year deal with the Nigeria U-17 team.

