From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, Sen. Lanre Tejuosho were among dignitaries expected ay the grand finale of the 2017 Ayetoro-Yewa Day celebration.

According to the chairman, central planning committee, Elder Kunle Amosun, the finale, scheduled to hold on Saturday 11th November, at the playing ground of Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro, will be used to launch N250m development fund for the town.

The event, according to Amosun, will also feature free health screening for hypertensive and diabetic patients as well as free malaria and infection treatment.

He added that the event which kicked off on Monday with sounding of Gbedu and 21 gun salute at the Alaye of Ayetoro Palace, will on Saturday, organise scholarships to indigent students, while furniture worth N1.6m to some schools in the town.