Amosun tasks Pharmacy technicians to be good ambassadors

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has charged the new inductees into Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) to be worthy ambassadors of their various colleges by striving towards the ideals of diligence and excellence in service delivery to humanity, as well as ensure that the best industry practices were maintained at all times.

Governor Amosun gave the charge at the induction ceremony of 543 Pharmacy Technicians of five (5) colleges of Health Technology in Nigeria into PCN  that comprises of (OYSCOHS) Ibadan, (KWSCOHT) Offa, (NNSMS) Offa, (EKSCHT) Ekiti, (LASCOHT) Lagos and (OGSCOTECH ) Ilese-Ijebu, held at Ogun State College Of Health Technology, Ilese-Ijebu, Ogun State.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Modupe Mujota, emphasised that academic life and the route to success could be quite arduous but it was highly rewarding if only one could endure the ephemeral phase, noting that they need to representing their various states well in their places of assignments.

“Your success that we celebrate today is not only a function of your personal struggle but also of the divine finger that has connected you with these who have contributed to this momentous occasion; your parents, guardians, relatives, friends, teachers, administrators and others. Though, the journey has been tough, but I thank the Almighty God who has given you the grace to witness this day.” Amosun said.

He hailed the laudable efforts of the Provost of the college, Dr. Abiodun Oladunjoye and the management team towards the feat and the unparalleled cooperation it’s enjoy from the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN)‎, noting that the graduating students, both past and present would obtain their Provisional Registration that would initiates them into the practice under the supervision of Registered Pharmacists in a Health Institutions, Industries and Universities approved by the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria.

The Registrar, PCN‎, Pharm. N. A. E. Mohammed stated that the induction of successful Pharmacy Technicians from 5 Colleges of Health Technology in Nigeria was the first of its kind and the first the Pharmacy Technicians were being certified and inducted by PCN.

He added that the new certificate which equivalent to the existing Pharmacy Technician certificate has an added advantage of being used for direct entry into Pharmacy in approved faculties of pharmacy in Nigeria and officers cadres in Military and Para-Military medical personnel.

“Today marks a new beginning in the training and practice of Pharmacy Technicians in Nigeria, the National Pre-Certification Examination (NPC) which you all sat and passed leading you to the award of certified Pharmacy Technicians Certificate.” ‎Mohammed added.

Earlier, Provost of the Institution, Dr. Abiodun Oladunjoye said that the induction ceremony was a landmark in the history of both the college as well as the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN)‎, adding that this was the maiden edition and the inductees have the privilege of been the first set of Pharmacy Technicians to be professionally inducted in the country.

“Am delighted basically for two reasons about today’s induction ceremony, firstly, that the PCN deemed it fit to raise the bar of Pharmacy Technicians practice by officially inducting this set into the profession after a very strenuous process and secondly, that OGSCOTECH is found worthy of hosting the maiden edition of the induction.”‎ Oladunjoye submitted.

Oladunjoye added that the essence of the induction by the PCN from his perspective was to raise the bar of the practice by Pharmacy Technicians in the country with a view to aid the betterment of health service delivery and also attract more practice to the profession.

He then appreciated the visitor of the college, in person of Senator Ibikunle Amosun whose administration, he said has assisted the college in no small measures in actualising the ‎goals and objectives of the college in terms of giant strides, observing that the firm support of the state rendered the college in ensuring that the Pharmacy Technicians Programme was duly accredited by the PCN.j

