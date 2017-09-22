The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Amosun security aide dies in auto crash

Amosun security aide dies in auto crash

— 22nd September 2017

…Four days after losing another

From:  Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The convoy of Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State, was thrown into mourning, on Friday, following the death of one of the security details of the governor, Busoye Olayinka, who died in a motor accident, on Thursday night.

The governor’s convoy had, on Monday, lost a top security detail to the cold hands of death. The security aide, Wale Aderemi, of the Department of State Services (DSS), was reported to have died at a private hospital in Abeokuta after a brief illness.

Aderemi was buried on Thursday in his home town in Ekiti.

Olayinka, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, was involved in the accident along Papa axis of the old Lagos/Abeokuta expressway around 9:00p.m.

He was said to be traveling with his younger brother, whose name could not be ascertained as at the time of filling this report, when the accident occurred. He was also reportedly killed in the crash.

Saturday Sun gathered that the duo were traveling to Olayinka’s house located in Papalanto area of Ewekoro Local Government Area.

It was also learnt that Olayinka’s ash-colour Nissan Primeira car with Registration No, Lagos PH 406 KJA, had rammed into a truck with Registration No KWARA LEM 77 XA, from the rear along the expressway.

The truck was said to be reversing from the compound of Dolphin Steel Nig. Ltd into the highway, before Olayinka’s vehicle on top speed rammed into it.

The State Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps, Clement Oladele, who confirmed the incident, disclosed the corpses of the victims were deposited at the morgue of the General Hospital in Ifo.

