Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State will, on Wednesday, November 21, 2018, present the 2019 Appropriation Bill to the State House of Assembly in fufillment to Section 121 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, (as amended).

A release signed by the Clerk of the House, Engr. Lanre Bisiriyu indicated that the presentation which was the fourth since assumption of office in the second term of the Governor, would take place at the Hallowed Chamber of the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan at 10.00am prompt.

The release enjoined all stakeholders, guests and other government functionaries to be seated by 9.30am prompt.