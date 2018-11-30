Primaries in Imo and Ogun states had pitted Amosun and Okorocha against the National Chairman of the party who they claimed worked against their interests.

There is still no letup in the primary elections crisis raging in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as Adekunle Akinlade and Uche Nwosu, anointed governorship choices of governors of Ogun and Imo states, Ibikunle Amosun and Rochas Okorocha, respectively, announced their defection from the ruling party to pursue their political ambitions elsewhere.

In Imo, Nwosu, son-in-law of Okorocha, defected to the Democratic Peoples Party (DPP) while Amosun’s preferred candidate, Akinlade, a member of the House of Representatives, announced his movement to the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), having lost the battle to wrest the ticket from Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Primaries in Imo and Ogun states, which were arguably the most controversial witnessed by the APC, had pitted Amosun and Okorocha against the National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole, who they claimed worked against their interests.

However, the two governors, who are also holding senatorial tickets of the APC, have stated that they would remain in the party and work for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The defections of Nwosu and Akinlade, which ended weeks of speculations by party faithful over what was likely to be the outcome of the controversy in both states, has thrown up fresh hurdles for the APC, as observers wonder how the party would run coherent campaigns in the two states.

Nwosu, who lost to Senator Hope Uzodinma, and was assured of the DPP ticket following the visit

of its national chairman to the state, would formally declare today alongside the governor’s loyalists who lost out either in the House of Assembly of National Assembly race.

But Obinna Mbata, APC candidate for Owerri Federal constituency and the current deputy Speaker of the House of Assembly and candidate for Nkwerre/Isu/ Njaba/Nwangele, Ugonna Ozuruigbo, have refused to join Nwosu “except the governor himself joins them.”

Also, the party’s candidate for Owerri Senatorial zone, Emma Ojineri, has decided to remain in the APC.

As Akinlade was announcing his defection on the floor of the House of Representatives, Majority Leader of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Yinka Mafe, Idowu Olowofuja, Tunde Sanusi and Ganiyu Oyedeji, also announced their defection on the floor of the Ogun State House of Assembly.