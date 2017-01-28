Amosun meets Buhari in London

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogu on Friday, visited President Muhammadu Buhari, in London.

The President had on Thursday, January 19, left the country for London, United Kingdom, for what the Presidency described as “a short leave.”

A statement by President Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the President would undergo “routine medical check-ups” during the vacation.

He is expected to resume work on February 6, 2017.

However, an online report had recently claimed that the President was sick and had died in a London hospital where he was receiving medical attention. But the Presidency last Saturday said there was no truth in the report, stating that the President was alive.

This has led to several calls being made by Nigerians that the President should address the citizens from the UK to be assured of his fitness.

The Nigeria Labour Congress had also intensified Nigerians’ calls that the President should speak to the citizens from the UK.

But the Presidency had insisted that Buhari could not be compelled to speak.

Subsequently, in a bid to assure Nigerians that the President was hale and hearty, his Personal Assistant on New Media, Bashir Ahmad, on Friday evening tweeted a photo of Amosun meeting with the President.

“Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State visited President Buhari this evening in London,” he tweeted.