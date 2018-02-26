The Sun News
Amosun has transformed Ogun economy, others – Akinola

Amosun has transformed Ogun economy, others – Akinola

— 26th February 2018

A maritime expert and community leader in Ifo-Ewekoro area of Ogun State, Mr. Bolaji Akinola, has commended Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, for bringing about an “enduring transformation of the state’s economy including agriculture industrialisation and housing.”

Speaking in Itori at the weekend, Akinola said Governor Amosun has carved a niche for himself not just as one of the best performing governors in Nigeria, but also as one of the best in the history of Ogun State.

According to him, the governor has been faithful to the good people of Ogun State and has fulfilled his campaign promises especially in five cardinal areas of focus of his administration.

Akinola said, “Governor Amosun made it clear at the inception of his administration that he would focus on education, health, agriculture, industrialisation, housing as well as urban renewal and infrastructural development that will lead us to massive employment generation for the people.  “I think he has acquitted himself well in all these areas. His impact in all the areas reverberates across all three senatorial districts, local governments, LCDAs and wards in the state. “He is indeed a man of his words and has demonstrated an unflinching commitment to the development of Ogun State and to the welfare of the people irrespective of where they live or their social standing.”

Akinola said Amosun’s industrialisation policy, which has led to thriving industries especially in Agbara and Sango Ota areas, has led to the emergence of Ogun State as Nigeria’s industrial hub.  “Ogun State is the religious capital of Nigeria with the preponderance of mega churches and mosques along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. The prevalence of these worship centres clearly attests to the accommodating and hospitable nature of our people.

“But that is not all there is to the state. Some people might not be aware of the silent industrial revolution going on in the state. Through his industrialisation policy, the governor has brought about true and genuine change to the state. “The same can be said of his administration’s urban renewal and infrastructural development policy, which has turned the entire Ogun State into one huge construction site. The massive construction works going on in Abeokuta and other parts of the state is a solid foundation for future development of the state,” Akinola further stated.

He expressed confidence that Amosun will end his tenure well and “land safely”.

The maritime expert, however, expressed confidence that the governor would play a greater role in the development of the Nigerian state going by his achievements over the last eight years in Ogun State.

“The least all indigenes of Ogun State at home and abroad can do at this time is give their unflinching support to this great, untiring agent of change,” Akinola added. 

