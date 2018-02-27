Amosun harps on doctors’ well-being

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has stressed the need for medical practitioners to take adequate care of themselves in order to be able to deliver efficient healthcare services to the people.

Governor Amosun stated this through the Press Officer Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mr. Adeniyi Akinbobola, while declaring open the 4th Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) games at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta.

“This game is coming at the right time when doctors needed to stay away from the hospital environment, giving injections and prescribing drugs to their patients. As a doctor, you cannot help others, when you are not physically and mentally fit,’’ the Governor said.

He said the games would provide opportunity for doctors to engage in physical exercise that would improve their health status, and serve as avenue for them to discover new talents that could represent the country in an international sporting event.

While thanking members of the association who took part in carrying out free surgeries in the three Senatorial District to commemorate his 60th birthday, Governor Amosun urged them not to rest on their oars at rendering humanitarian services, especially to the needy at all times.

Speaking, the National President of NMA, Prof. Mike Ozovehe, said the games were initiated to enable doctors engage in physical activities, following the increasing rate of death among his members, alongside the challenge of the 21st century.

He said it was also aimed at bringing together all medical professionals under one umbrella in the spirit of sportsmanship, adding that, the games were conceived to show that they could thrive in peaceful co-existence among other medical professionals and the public.

“We are not deterred in doing the needful towards ensuring that this event takes place and to fulfil our dream of securing better social integration, physical and mental fitness amongst our members,” Prof. Ozovehe said.

In his welcome address, the state’s chairman of the association, Dr. Abayomi Olajide, said the games would open up new vista for other major events in the State, applauding the government for successfully hosting the National Council on Environment, Taxation, Health, Education and Technology Summit and the African Drum Festival, among others.