Amosun flays Alhassan for declaring support for Atiku

Says only ill health can prevent Buhari from contesting in 2019

From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has berated the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Jummai Alhassan, for openly declaring support for former vice president Atiku Abubakar, while still serving in President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

This is even as he declared that only President Muhammadu Buhari’s heath status can stop him from re-contesting in 2019. Amosun made this known in Abeokuta, yesterday, when fielding questions from journalists at a book launch and scholarship scheme in commemoration of the late renowned educationist, Chief Lamidi Sofenwa. The programme was jointly organised by the Egba Science Education Foundation, Abeokuta Club, Ogun State Cricket Foundation, Old Student Associations of Comprehensive High School, Ayetoro and Methodist Boys High School, Lagos.

The governor noted that without Buhari-led administration, Nigeria would have gone into extinction. ‎Amosun said the Minister should have been courageous enough to quit, saying you “cannot blow both hot and cold at the same time.”

His words: “She is entitled to her opinion, but I would have saluted her if she had honourably resigned her appointment because you can not blow both hot and cold at the same time.” “For somebody to have come out to say such thing means clearly she is even working against the government and she will not want that government to succeed. Yes, that is my own belief, although I may be wrong, but if I were in her shoes, I would have resigned.” “The only thing that can probably prevent Mr. President from contesting is on health ground because if not for this administration of President Muhammad Buhari, only God knows where Nigeria would have been.”