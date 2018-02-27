Amosun felicitates with Kelani at 70

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State has rejoiced with renowned cinematographer and photographer, Mr. Tunde Kelani, as he turns 70 years old.

Amosun, in a statement signed by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adedayo Adeneye, described Kelani as an epitome of cinema, who has also used his exemplary skills to promote the rich Yoruba cultural heritage worldwide.

The governor said the story teller and filmmaker, who was appointed the chairman of the National Film and Videos Censors Board (NFVCB), by President Mohammadu Buhari, is a worthy Nigerian, distinguished Yoruba man and a pride to Ogun State.

According to governor, “Kelani deserves commendation and celebration, for rising from a local photographer and now sitting as the head of his privately owned film producing company, Mainframe, acclaimed for producing chart bursting films.

“Today, Tunde Kelani is acknowledged for his dexterity in handling the camera and also versed in the knowledge of Yoruba culture and tradition, which he is using to promote our rich culture.

“Also, with a touch of Adire in his dressing, he has relentlessly identified with his root, Abeokuta, which is known as the home of Adire clothe. For this, we, in Ogun State, are proud of him as our culture ambassador”.

He, therefore, wished the cinematographer more prosperous and health years on earth.