Amosun, Dickson, PDP salute Obasanjo at 81

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta; Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Ogun State Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has congratulated former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as he celebrates his 81st birthday today.

Amosun described Obasanjo as a quintessential leader.

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adedayo Adeneye, the governor said the General and statesman, as military head of state and civilian president, demonstrated an exceptional passion for the socio economic development of the country and wellbeing of Nigerians.

“His service to the nation can be summarised as that of total sacrifice and exceeding zeal to ensure that Nigeria is great. Even incarceration did not douse his vision”, he stated.

Amosun further described Obasanjo as “a phenomenon, who was a gallant soldier, astute engineer and consistent statesman, adding that his sterling leadership qualities and administrative acumen, have been of great benefit to Nigeria, the international community and mankind in general.

Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson also felicitated with Obasanjo.

Dickson prayed God to grant the elder statesman long life as well as good health so that “we can continue to tap from his fountain of knowledge and experience.”

He thanked the former president for sparing time to visit Bayelsa recently, where he commissionedlegacy projects.

In a related development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has congratulated Obasanjo on his birthday.

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described Obasanjo “as an outstanding nationalist; a courageous and dedicated leader, who has made immeasurable sacrifices towards the development, stability and growth of the nation.”

“The PDP also commends Chief Obasanjo for his continued engagement on national issues, particularly his disposition against poor governance, corruption, bloodletting and confusion that now pervade the nation in our nearly three years under the incompetent and deceptive All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. While we value Chief Obasanjo for his concerns for the political future of our nation, we note that our rebranded PDP remains the only credible political platform for the much desired broad-based engagements among Nigerians and coalitions across board.”